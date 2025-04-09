After passing on Tyler Warren in Round 1, Jets predicted to draft 4.69 40-yard dash runner with No. 42 pick in Round 2 

The New York Jets have several needs to address during the 2025 NFL draft. The Aaron Rodgers project was a failure, but the scars remain on the franchise, which saw many veterans leave the team after the end of last season. The offense will certainly be different this time around.
Under a new coaching staff, the rebuild started during free agency, with quarterback Justin Fields being the most notable addition. However, there's still a long way to go before competing with the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East, and the draft can help close the gap.
On Tuesday, ESPN analyst Mel Kiper released his annual two-round mock draft. Per Kiper's mock draft, the Jets added a tight end to the roster, but the franchise went against many simulations and did not pick Tyler Warren in the first round. Instead, Kiper's mock had Elijah Arroyo, from Miami, selected in Round 2.
"No Tyler Warren for the Jets in Round 1, but getting the top offensive tackle in the class in Armand Membou and then landing Arroyo in the second round is a win. Arroyo can stretch the field for Justin Fields, and at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, no one can cover him. New York could line him up all over and then uncork 50-50 balls to him to haul in," Kiper wrote via ESPN.com.
Who did Jets take in Mel Kiper's two-round mock draft?
Fields' protection was improved in the first round, with the franchise predicted to select Armand Membou from Missouri at No. 7. He has improved his stock following a strong combine performance, where he proved his explosiveness and power despite weighing 151 kg.
This could be the second year straight where the Jets select an offensive tackle in the first round; in 2024, Olu Fashanu was picked at No. 11 with a similar profile to Membou: an athletic offensive tackle who still needed to polish a bit of his game.
Fashanu was not expected to start in 2024 due to the signings of Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses, but due to injuries, he had game action 15 times. Membou, if drafted, would be expected to slot as right tackle from Week 1 — neither Smith or Moses is still with the team.
