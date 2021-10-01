'Everything was handled the right way' - Tom Brady quashes rumors of ugly Patriots exit 

After spending 20 years as a New England Patriot, Tom Brady swapped the city of Boston for the city of Tampa and success has followed him.

With Brady returning to Foxborough for the very first time since his split with the Patriots on Sunday, much has been made about his ending in New England. After spending so much time with one organization, it was a surprise to see Brady leave the Patriots.

Brady content with how his time in New England ended

After having instant success with Tampa Bay, the seven-time Super Bowl star recently opened up about his split from the organization where he spent much of his career. At the franchise's weekly press conference on Thursday, Brady stated that he didn’t say goodbye to Bill Belichick in person and was content with how it all ended.

"All those things are super personal," Brady said Thursday in his weekly news conference. "We had a great relationship. I think everything was handled the right way. We handled everything as gracefully as we could. It was an amazing time. It was handled perfectly. I think everyone understood where we were at, the people involved in the situation. Things worked out for the best for all of us and we're all trying to do the best we can do now."

By signing Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became Super Bowl favorites and Brady led them to a Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs in his first year with the team.

After dealing with COVID-19 protocols as well as getting settled into a new system under head coach Bruce Arians, what Brady was able to do was incredible.

Ahead of his reunion with the Patriots on Sunday, Brady gave his thoughts on his first year in Tampa, while also giving his thoughts on how the team welcomed him where he first arrived.

"The last 18 months have been very fulfilling in a lot of different ways," Brady said. "I love my football experience here."

"It's what happens in life," Brady continued. "You go through these experiences and you don't know where life is going to lead. I think the only thing I know how to do is give it all I can, every day, moment. The people who really bet on me, I want to do really well for them. Jason and Bruce, them coming into my life and saying 'Hey, we really want you to be here' has been an amazing thing for me."

Recently, everyone has had an opinion on the Brady-Belichick saga, including former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman. Here is his take on their relationship.

The Bucs are now 2-1 in the new season, having defeated the Cowboys and Falcons before losing to the LA Rams. At the time of writing, Brady is the league leader in touchdown passes with 10.

On Sunday, Brady needs just 68 passing yards to surpass Drew Brees' record of 80,358 yards for the all-time record. In all likelihood, it will be a historic night for number twelve.

Brady finished his weekly press conference by stating the Patriots know what he will be like once on the field.

"I still have a lot of great friends there, but they know I want to kick their butt this week," Brady said on the upcoming reunion. "They'll know exactly how I'm feeling once I'm out there."

