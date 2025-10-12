"AI need to replace these referees": NFL fans erupt over “horrible” blindside block penalty decision on Jabrill Peppers

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jabrill Peppers became the talk of the town on Sunday during his team's Week 6 clash against the Cleveland Browns. In the first quarter, Peppers was called for a blindside block during a play, which negated a 52-yard punt return by Ke'Shawn Williams.However, many felt the referees made a wrong call on the play since Peppers appeared to raise his hands to avoid contact with a Browns player. Fans on social media also had their say on the incident.&quot;AI need to replace these NFL referees, thats a horrible call on Jabrill Peppers,&quot; one tweeted.Ricky B—Back Active @DaLefty_RickyBLINKAI need to replace these NFL referees, thats a horrible call on Jabrill Peppers&quot;Blindside block by Jabrill Peppers negates the 52-yard return. What a BS call. #Steelers,&quot; another added.&quot;The officials hate Jabrill Peppers for no reason. They are making things up,&quot; a third commented.Here are a few more reactions.&quot;Tough penalty day for Jabrill Peppers,&quot; one wrote.&quot;That is the most f*cking absurd &quot;blind side&quot; block call ive ever seen on Jabrill Peppers. NFL wtf are we doing?!? #Steelers,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;That is a WEAK blindside block penalty on Jabrill Peppers. He did exactly what they are told to do?? Hands up and run in front of them. Bad call,&quot; a user tweeted.The Steelers had to suffer two costly penalties due to Peppers in the first quarter. However, at the time of writing, Pittsburgh still had a 9-0 lead with just over three minutes remaining in the second quarter.A look at Jabrill Peppers' contract details with SteelersAccording to Spotrac, Peppers signed a one-year, $1,255,000 contract with the Steelers in the offseason. Before Pittsburgh's game against the Browns, he had six tackles (two solo) and one fumble recovered.Peppers is currently in his ninth year in the NFL. The Cleveland Browns drafted him in the first round in 2017.Peppers played two years in Cleveland, three years with the New York Giants and three years with the New England Patriots before signing with Pittsburgh in the offseason.