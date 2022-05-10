Aidan Hutchinson contract: How much will Lions rookie earn in Detroit?

The Detroit Lions made a splash on draft night, drafting Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson with the second-overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. On Monday (May 9) morning, Hutchinson became one of the first first-rounders to officially be under contract.

The rookie is set to earn $35.7 million over four years with a $23.15 million signing bonus. He will count $6.493 million against the cap this season.

Many people thought Hutchinson was the consensus number-one pick. However, the Jaguars decided to surprise people and drafted Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker number-one overall due to his intangibles and impressive combine.

Hutchinson was dominant during his time in college at Michigan. This past season, he recorded 16.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks in 14 games. His numbers helped the Wolverines win the Big Ten championship for the first time since 2004. He was also named a Heisman finalist.

Hutchinson is expected to start this season opposite Romeo Okwara.

How much is rookie first-round pick Jameson Williams' contract at Detroit worth?

The Detroit Lions were one of many teams that had multiple first-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft. Detroit was set to pick at number 32, with a trade they made with the Los Angeles Rams last season that sent Matthew Stafford to LA.

On draft night, the Lions traded 20 spots with the Vikings to have pick number 12. With that pick, they drafted wide receiver Jameson Williams out of Alabama.

On his rookie contract, Williams is set to earn $17.5 million over four years with a $9.9 million signing bonus.

He was the fourth wide receiver taken in the draft after Drake London, Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave. London was selected eighth overall by the Atlanta Falcons, while Wilson went 10th overall to the New York Jets. Olave went one pick ahead of Williams as he was selected by the New Orleans Saints at number 11.

Williams spent his first two years in college playing at Ohio State, receiving minimal action. Following the 2020 season, he transferred to Alabama and finished the 2021 campaign with 79 receptions for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Williams was expected to be the first receiver taken in the draft and to go in the top 10, but suffered a torn ACL in the National Championship game.

