Aidan Hutchinson drops latest injury update from the 2025 Masters

Aidan Hutchinson has nor been seen on the field since he fractured his leg in Week 6 of the 2024 season at the Dallas Cowboys. However, six months later, he has good news.

The Detroit Lions defensive end had a special interview with Marty Smith Thursday at the Masters golf tournament in August, Georgia. When asked about how well he had been recovering, he said (from 42:40):

“I’m there. I’d say I’m good. I’ve got my last evaluation tests when I get back — I leave today and I go back tomorrow to the rehab — I’m gonna finish those evals and once I knock them out of the park, I’ll be on my way and done with rehab. It was a long process, I’ll tell you that.”

He added that the process "felt pretty long" to him:

"The early stages were pretty rough but just being out of that now, like we were talking about earlier, you just have this appreciation for your body, you have appreciation for no pain and running. I'm happy to be done with that."

Aidan Hutchinson calls leg break "the biggest injury" of entire football career

Aidan Hutchinson had been injured a few times before in his career, including a season-ending one at Michigan in 2020. However, his 2024 leg fracture was simply on another level of agony, as he had been leading the NFL in sacks at 7.5 at the time it happened.

The Lions still finished a franchise-best 15-2 without him, but felt his loss greatly in their 31-45 loss to the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round. In that same interview, he said:

"This is the biggest injury I've ever had. When you're ripped out of the game, you want to get back, that's natural. To me, it was having this empathy for people that get hurt in the NFL. Playing at such a high level and then getting ripped from that... I gained an understanding from a different side of the game, which I would never have without this injury."

Over his career, Hutchinson has had 28.5 sacks, 29 tackles for loss, and 65 quarterback hits. He has also had ten pass deflections and four interceptions, forced fumbles, and fumble recoveries each.

