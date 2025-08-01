  • home icon
  Aidan Hutchinson gives major update on leg injury rehab during Lions-Chargers HOF game

Aidan Hutchinson gives major update on leg injury rehab during Lions-Chargers HOF game

By Habib Timileyin
Published Aug 01, 2025 17:04 GMT
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn
Aidan Hutchinson gives major update on leg injury rehab during Lions-Chargers HOF game - Source: Imagn

Detroit Lions star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson broke his tibia and fibula in a Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys last season. The former Michigan star's injury forced him to have an emergency surgery and spend the rest of the season on injured reserve.

Hutchinson had a fantastic run to start the 2024 campaign, already leading the league with 7.5 sacks through five games before the gruesome injury ended his season.

Hutchinson's injury was among the many the Lions had to cope with last year, but the star defender is now back, totally fit and taking part in training camp workouts.

During Thursday's Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the Lions and the Los Angeles Chargers, Hutchinson spoke with NBC about how he has moved on from last year's setback and is only focusing on getting back on the field.

"I’m completely healthy. Really, the injury is an afterthought now," Hutchinson said. "I just hope that once I start playing, people will stop asking me and stop thinking about that injury. I’ve moved on, and I can’t wait until people see me on TV again playing football, and they can also move on as well."
With seven tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and 19 total tackles through five games pre-injury last season, Hutchinson was well on his way to being a serious contender for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

The 24-year-old DE has amassed an incredible 28.5 sacks since the Lions selected him with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Aidan Hutchinson has participated fully in practices at the Lions' training camp, but he did not play on Thursday against the Chargers because the team decided to rest its starters. It's still uncertain if fans will get the chance to see him get some preseason action before the regular season kicks off in September.

Aidan Hutchinson is among the favorites to win the Defensive Player of the Year in 2025

Aidan Hutchinson should be fit and ready for the 2025 NFL season to begin, and if he is as good as he was before his injury last season, he will undoubtedly be among the most imposing defensive players in the league.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Hutchinson (+700) is the clear favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year in 2025, a year after Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain took home the honor.

The following players are also among the favorites to win this year's award, according to DraftKings: Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons (+750), Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett (+850), Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt (+950), and Houston Texans edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. (+1300).

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Detroit Lions

