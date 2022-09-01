IN PHOTOS: Aidan Hutchinson's mom once again goes viral for her appearance on HBO's Hard Knocks

Home-state grown Aidan Hutchinson is a top-ranked defensive end out of Michigan University who will be lacing up for the Detroit Lions as a rookie. While the Lions present a ton of upside for the 2022 campaign, all eyes will be on Detroit’s top pick and his ability as a pass rusher to wreak havoc on the offense. On HBO’s Hard Knocks, all eyes were also on Hutchinson’s mom, who is a fervent supporter of her son.

Mrs. Hutchinson also posted a family photo at the Lions’ training camp earlier this month.

Melissa Hutchison and Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (center) | Instagram

With all the buzz and excitement building up to the opening kickoff, the Lions (like all other 31 teams) can at least say their winning record remains perfect without a single loss.

Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions are a dark horse candidate to win the NFC North

Aaron Rodgers owns the Chicago Bears, but he did not say anything about owning shares of the Detroit Lions. Although the team only won three games last season, they enter this season with hopes of exceeding that win total.

Although the team out of Michigan is not in the conversation of winning the Super Bowl (Vegas odds have them at +12,500 to win the Super Bowl), the Lions are an intriguing team heading into the new season. Quarterback Jared Goff returns in a “prove it” year for his NFL career, but he has offensive weapons which include running back D’Andre Swift, wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams (also a fellow 2022 rookie alongside Aidan Hutchinson), and tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Head coach Dan Campbell is widely respected around the league for his leadership and team culture building. That being said, Campbell will also need to prove his coaching prowess by winning more games for a starved fan base fresh off seeing their beloved franchise quarterback (Matthew Stafford) win a Super Bowl in his first year away from the Lions). Campbell is a former NFL tight end who has played for the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys.

It’s not easy being a Detroit Lions fan, but given the talent on the team this season, there is hope for silver and blue to climb out of the NFC North cellar. Aidan Hutchinson should be a big part of that resurgence.

