The Detroit Lions seem to be doing a good job of holding the fort in the absence of their star defensive end, Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson broke his tibia and fibula in October playing against the Dallas Cowboys and had been ruled out for the remainder of the season. He underwent surgery to repair the fracture and is expected to make a full recovery.

On Sunday, Hutchinson's brand "House of Hutch" shared pictures of the family and the Detroit Lions' DE's salute to all servicemen. The post was captioned:

"Salute to Service game 🫡"

The comments section was filled with people admiring the tight-knit family, while some also extended prayers and wished a speedy recovery for the Lions player. Melissa Hutchinson, Aidan's mother, took the opportunity to share an update regarding her son's recovery.

"*Update! Not all the way full weight-bearing yet but close…walking fully in water and still on crutches for another 1-2 weeks. Finally got a shoe on that left foot 🙌🏻- recovery going amazing, his mindset is unreal, and he’ll be back when he’s back! In divine timing we trust ☺️," she wrote.

Aidan Hutchinson's mom Melissa drops major update regarding son's recovery (Image Courtesy: instagram.com/melissahutch)

Although she did not lay down any timeline for Hutchinson's return to the gridiron, she did say his recovery was going "amazing" and that his leg can almost support his weight.

Dan Campbell shares update on Aidan Hutchinson's return timeline

Lions coach Dan Campbell said Aidan Hutchinson was in good spirits, and even though the injury was devastating for him, he won't "stay down long." And he seemed right as the DE turned up to watch the Lions' games with his leg bandaged.

Campbell added that Hutchinson will bounce back harder and come back better than before.

"I mean, he's a workaholic," he said. "He'll grind on it, he'll do whatever it takes to come back better than he was. That's why I feel good about where he's going to be when it's all said and done. It’s not going to be long."

Even though he did not say at what point during the offseason he might return, Campbell said that he's already starting to feel the itch to be back on the field.

NFL: Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

The Lions are playing their best football in years, and with their 9-1 score, they are the best team in the NFC right now. Analysts think it's a foregone conclusion that they'll make it to the playoffs, and if they continue on this trajectory, they might even make it to the Super Bowl.

Unfortunately for Aidan Hutchinson, though, he will have to miss out on most of the Lions' standout 2024 season.

