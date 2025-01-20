Aidan Hutchinson's sister Mia sends 3-word message after Commanders upset Lions in divisional round

Aidan Hutchinson's sister Mia sent a three-word message after the Detroit Lions lost to the Washington Commanders in the divisional round on Saturday.

On Sunday, Mia shared a few stories on Instagram. She posted a picture of the stadium with a three-word caption, writing:

"Until next season 🤍."

Still from Aidan Hutchinson's sister Mia's Instagram story//@miahutchins0n

In another story, she was seen wearing a Lions T-shirt with a white scarf.

"Mood," she wrote in her IG story.

Still from Aidan Hutchinson's sister Mia's Instagram story//@miahutchins0n

The Detroit Lions had a tough time on Sunday. They lost the game 45-31. Meanwhile, the Commanders advanced to the NFC title game and will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Although the Lions struggled in the divisional round, they were impressive throughout the 2024 NFL season.

They started the campaign with a victory against the Los Angeles Rams and maintained momentum throughout the season. They only lost two games in the regular season.

The first loss came in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then in Week 15 against the Buffalo Bills. They wrapped up the regular season with a 15-2 record.

Aidan Hutchinson's sister Mia shares an adorable post despite Lions' defeat

Aidan Hutchinson's sister Mia shared a post on Instagram after the matchup against the Washington Commanders. She shared two snaps with her mother, Melissa Hutchinson.

Sharing the snaps, Mia wrote:

"Football is family💙 together through it all… love you, detroit."

Last month, Mia celebrated Christmas with her family by visiting a hospital and giving out goodies.

Following that, she welcomed the New Year by sharing highlights from the past year on Instagram.

Mia regularly attends games to cheer for her favorite team. Moreover, she is quite active on Instagram, where she boasts around 20.6K followers.

