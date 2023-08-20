The Las Vegas Raiders selected quarterback Aidan O'Connell in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Two games into the 2023 preseason, he's impressed a lot of people and has been one of the best players this preseason.

Through two games, O'Connell had completed 26 out of 36 passes for 304 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He's impressed many in the Raiders' organization and looks like he could be a good starting quarterback.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Last week against the San Francisco 49ers, O'Connell completed 15 out of 18 passes for 141 yards, and a touchdown. Last night vs. the Los Angeles Rams, he completed 11 out of 18 passes for 163 yards, and two touchdowns.

NFL fans react to Aidan O'Connell's impressive preseason

Aidan O'Connell has played lights out in the two preseason games of the 2023 season. Many fans think he poses a real threat to Jimmy Garoppolo's starting job this season.

Some think that Garoppolo is one injury away from becoming a career backup.

Here's how fans reacted:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Could Jimmy Garoppolo lose his job to Aidan O'Connell?

Jimmy Garoppolo during Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Rams

The Las Vegas Raiders moved on from Derek Carr this offseason and signed free agent QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo signed a three-year deal worth up to $72 million, with $33.75 million guaranteed.

In 2021, the San Francisco 49ers traded three first-round picks for Trey Lance. Garoppolo started for the first half of last season before going down with an injury. Once he got injured vs. the Miami Dolphins, Brock Purdy stepped in and took the starting job.

If Garoppolo gets hurt again and O'Connell has the opportunity to start and performs well, he could end up taking Garoppolo's job. If Garoppolo underperforms, the team could also choose to bench him for O'Connell.

Poll : #1) Which player holds the record for the most interceptions returned for touchdowns in a single season? (Answers in the next Poll) Ed Reed Deion Sanders Rod Woodson Lester Hayes 390 votes