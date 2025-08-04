  • home icon
"Ain't no feelings involved": Khalil Mack gets 100% real on what it's like playing for Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Aug 04, 2025 14:24 GMT
Khalil Mack is one of Jim Harbaugh's trusted lieutenants on the Los Angeles Chargers. Mack is a decorated linebacker and one of the most experienced players on the Chargers' defense.

While speaking to Kay Adams, Mack kept it real on what it feels like playing for Jim Harbaugh. Mack said:

"I feel like it's just the solidness, and just knowing that he'll stick with you through whatever it is that you're going through on the field or off the field. He's not going to switch up. He'll tell you what it is, he'll tell you directly what he needs.
"It's one of those things that's very refreshing being a player. You wanna have that relationship with your coach where you can be like 'do it like this, do it like that,' and there's no sugarcoating. There ain't no feelings involved cause he got your best interests."

Mack was part of the Chargers during Harbaugh's first season at the helm. The offensive-minded head coach led the franchise back to the playoffs after posting an impressive 11-6 regular season record.

However, the Chargers were eliminated by the Houston Texans in the wildcard round. Justin Herbert threw four interceptions in that game.

What's next for Khalil Mack and Jim Harbaugh?

Khalil Mack has been with the Chargers since the 2022 season. The perennial Pro Bowler has missed just one regular-season game in that timeframe, and he remains a key part of the Bolts. He's assumed the position of defensive leader under Harbaugh's guidance.

Mack has never played more than one playoff game in a season during his 11-year NFL career. He'll look to end that unlucky streak in his 12th year as he anchors a Chargers defense looking for glory in 2025.

Meanwhile, Jim Harbaugh is one of the most respected figures in football. The accomplished head coach can be seen animated on the touchline during Chargers games. Harbaugh will have quite the task ahead in the 2025 season.

The Chargers are famous for falling short when it matters the most. Harbaugh is known for bringing success to the teams that he's coached, and that'll be on the agenda in the upcoming campaign.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Edited by Krutik Jain
