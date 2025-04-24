"Ain't s**t to do here" - Cam Ward makes feelings known about being in Green Bay for 2025 NFL draft

Miami quarterback Cam Ward expressed dissatisfaction about being in Green Bay ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. He said that he plans to leave the city immediately after the event. NFL insider Dov Kleiman shared the clip on X on Thursday.

Ad

“It ain't s**t to do here, and it's cold as s**t too, so I'm out,” Ward said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite his frustration with the location, Ward remains the projected No. 1 pick. On Tuesday, Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi confirmed that the franchise would not trade out of the top spot. He declined to name the pick, but league consensus points to Ward as the likely selection.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Speaking at an NFL Play 60 event near Lambeau Field on Wednesday, Ward expressed his enthusiasm for the Titans. He cited strong relationships developed with team leadership over the past months, adding that Tennessee has an “elite team” that’s underrated on paper.

Ad

"I got a chance to learn more about (the Titans) personally over the last couple of months, and I am excited to hopefully hear my name called first, to go to a good organization like that," Ward said. "They have a great owner, a great GM, great assistant GM, great president.”

Having initially declared for the 2024 NFL draft, Ward chose to return to college football, transferring to Miami. He led the Hurricanes to a 10-2 (6-2) regular-season finish, but the team narrowly missed out on an ACC title and a College Football Playoff berth. He finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Ad

Ward capped off the year in the Pop-Tarts Bowl against Iowa State. He threw three touchdowns in the first half before opting out of the second, a move that drew criticism as Miami lost 42-41.

Cam Ward’s playmaking draws Patrick Mahomes comparisons ahead of expected No. 1 selection

Some league personnel are drawing comparisons between Cam Ward and stars like Patrick Mahomes. In a report by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, one AFC quarterbacks coach described Ward as “head and shoulders above the rest,” noting his playmaking ability and arm talent.

Ad

The coach cited similarities between Ward and Mahomes, like off-platform throws and improvisation. An AFC coordinator also pointed out the resemblance in arm angles and sidearm throws seen in Mahomes’ 2017 college tape.

Ward was a Heisman finalist after throwing 39 TD passes in 2024. He started 57 games in his college career, completing 65.1% of his passes for over 18,000 yards and rushing for 20 TDs. The Titans hold the top pick and are expected to select Ward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles