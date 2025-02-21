AJ Brown calls for Myles Garrett to join Eagles with $19,000,000+ in cap space

Myles Garrett shocked the NFL world ahead of Super Bowl LIX as he requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns after eight seasons with the franchise. While the star pass rusher figures to have plenty of suitors on the trade market, A.J. Brown recently made his pitch for the six-time All-Pro to land with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Speaking on the "Kickin It With Dee" podcast, the three-time All-Pro wide receiver was asked for his dream offseason addition if there was no salary cap, responding that he would like the franchise to use their $19 million in cap space on the pass rusher:

"Honestly, that's what it be feeling like over here. I'll say Myles Garrett. I'll say Myles Garrett. Adding him with Jalen Carter [and] Nolan Smith. You know, I don't know what's going to happen with Josh Sweat or Milton [Williams]."

Adding Garrett to an already stacked defense line would almost be an embarrassment of riches. He has been with the Browns throughout his NFL career after being selected first overall in the 2017 Draft. In eight seasons with the franchise, he recorded 102.5 sacks, earning six Pro Bowl selections, six All-Pro nods and the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award.

Myles Garrett opens up on his trade request

Myles Garrett was on the "Rich Eisen Show" where he opened up on his decision to request a trade from the Cleveland Browns. The star pass rusher revealed that he took his time before making a decision, stating:

"Just felt it was, it was time. I had taken my time after the season. Kind of, you know, relax and decompress emotionally. You know, to distance myself a little bit and spend a little time talking to my family about the really how we feel about this decision. I mean, I kind of felt this way. I wanted to make sure I was completely detached, and they felt the same way. And I feel like everyone's kind of on the same page."

Garrett noted that he has plenty of love for the city of Cleveland, but his goal is to contend for Super Bowl titles, which he has not had the opportunity to do. He mentioned that he does not play for the Hall of Fame, money or records, but to be remembered as a winner.

The Browns took a major step back in 2024, finishing 3-14 after reaching the postseason with an 11-6 record the previous season.

