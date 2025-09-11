AJ Brown gets brutally honest about "crazy" reports from Week 1 about Eagles star's quiet opening night

AJ Brown did not have the most entertaining performance in the Philadelphia Eagles' season opening win against the Dallas Cowboys. In a quiet night for the wide receiver, he made one catch for eight yards.After this performance, there was much discord on social media about what purpose Brown served in this game if he wasn't going to frequently touch the ball.On Thursday, Brown spoke with NFL insider Jordan Schultz, where he addressed the performance:“None of those things are true. I got zoned the entire game.&quot;According to Brown, there was no plan to not include him in the game, nor was he only there to serve as a decoy. He simply struggled to beat the Cowboys defense.The defense repeatedly blocked any potential passing lane from QB Jalen Hurts to Brown, and with other options open, they are the players that recieved the ball.While this may be seen as a poor performance from Brown, these kind of games do happen. There are some moments where the defense goes above and beyond to prevent a player from being in possession of the ball. This was one of those moments.Brown will be hoping that this is not the case this weekend, when his Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs in a highly anticipated Super Bowl rematch.Eagles coach Nick Sirianni on the use of AJ BrownPhiladelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has also given his views of the one catch performance by AJ Brown against the Cowboys. Speaking about the lone catch on Monday, Sirianni said:&quot;That's why A.J.'s special because even in a game like that, he does things without the ball to help us win and he makes a play in a critical moment.Great throw by Jalen and great route and catch by A.J. and made a play in a critical moment to help us win the football game.”Despite not having a notable contribution with the ball in hand, Sirianni praised Brown for the impact he had on the team throughout the game, praising his blocking abilities and &quot;mental toughness.&quot;Overall, many members of the Eagles offense struggled in the season opener (star running back Saquon Barkley was limited to 60 yards). Sirianni will hope that the offense will be ahle to have a better showing against the Chiefs this weekend, who struggled on defense in their season opening loss.