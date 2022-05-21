"I will not put myself in a place where my peace is threatened" - AJ Brown hits back at threats from Titans fans over Eagles trade

AJ Brown has been a member of the Philadelphia Eagles for almost a month. But Tennessee Titans fans are still enraged at him leaving their club and are threatening the wide receiver over the move. Brown has had enough and, in response, has put forward a statement to anyone looking to interrupt his "peace."

"I'm so sorry. I let down your kids and many others but I will not put myself in a place where my peace is going to be threatened by adults who feel a way because I was traded. I'm every bad word it is for taking care of "MY FAMILY!" If you're not aware just look on social media."

He continued, saying that the move was for the best interests of his family:

"I'm a man first and I will always do what I feel is right for me and my family. People are upset and that's fine but it's not that serious when it comes to me. People can disrespect me on social media and that's fine but being disrespectful to my face is whole another thing and I'm not tolerating it on any level."

AJ Brown @1kalwaysopen_ Check on your people, it’s not always about you! Check on your people, it’s not always about you!

He went on, alluding to losing control if someone challenges him in real life:

"So forgive me for not putting myself in a place where my peace could be threatened because if something happens and I react, I'm the one who has everything to lose and not willing to risk my peace, my family, or my job."

He wrapped up his statement by saying that anyone who doesn't understand his situation, actively chooses not to understand:

"I would love to make [everyone's] children's day, but not if I'm putting my own at risk. Please don't say nothing is going to happen because nobody knows that. I'm sure someone will still have a problem with this and that's fine as well. If you can't understand that, then it's because you don't want to. Take care! Love."

AJ Brown's NFL career

AJ Brown was with Tennessee Titans

AJ Brown's career began in 2019, when the wide receiver was selected 51st overall in the second-round of the NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans.

The wide receiver proved to be one of the breakout players of the year in his rookie season. He caught 52 passes for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference.

After the season, many wondered if AJ Brown could duplicate his success. Not only did the wide receiver duplicate his success, but he also took a small step ahead of his performance the previous season. In 2020, he caught 70 passes for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns.

While still productive in 2021, Brown had trouble staying healthy, and it impacted his final totals. He played in 13 games, recording 63 receptions for 869 yards and five touchdowns. Now a member of the Eagles, many are wondering if the wide receiver will be able to continue his overall success.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat