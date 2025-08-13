AJ Brown injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned about Eagles WR amid hamstring issue?

AJ Brown has been in the spotlight after suffering a hamstring injury at the Philadelphia Eagles' training camp. The wideout did not practice on Wednesday, raising a few concerns among fans.

Ad

Notably, Brown missed four practices last week due to a hamstring injury, as well as Philly's preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. Some fantasy football managers are also eager to learn if Brown's injury problems might be a concern heading into the regular season.

Should fantasy managers be concerned about AJ Brown's injury?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles WR AJ Brown - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

As things stand, AJ Brown is listed as questionable on the Eagles' injury report due to a hamstring issue. Fantasy fans who want to select the wideout for the regular season should wait until his status is active.

Ad

Trending

Brown took part in the Eagles' practice session on Saturday as a limited participant. He looked sharp and healthy while running a series of sprints even before practice at the NovaCare Complex. Even the trainers saw what they needed to see and cleared the wideout to get back on the field. Brown took part in an individual drill first but was on the sideline and did not participate when the Eagles went to team drills since he was coming off an extended layoff with a soft-tissue injury.

Ad

However, on Wednesday, Brown did not practice in Philly's joint-practice session with the Cleveland Browns.

The Eagles will play the Browns in their second preseason game on Saturday. Philly will conclude its preseason against the New York Jets on Aug. 22.

It's unclear whether Brown will play in Philly's two remaining preseason games. However, if his recovery goes well, the wideout should be able to suit up for the Eagles' Week 1 regular-season game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 4.

Brown posted 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns on 67 receptions in the regular season in 2024. He also recorded 163 yards and two touchdowns on 12 receptions in the playoffs, helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.