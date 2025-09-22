  • home icon
  • NFL
  • AJ Brown's fiancée, Kelsey Riley, drops 4-word message after Eagles star's breakout performance of 2025 vs. Rams

AJ Brown's fiancée, Kelsey Riley, drops 4-word message after Eagles star's breakout performance of 2025 vs. Rams

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Sep 22, 2025 10:40 GMT
AJ Brown
AJ Brown's fiancée, Kelsey Riley (Image Source: Instagram/@_kelseyriley_)

AJ Brown's fiancée, Kelsey Riley, cheered for the NFL star in a post on social media after an impressive performance in his most recent game. The reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles continued their strong start to the new season with a third consecutive win of the season, 33-26, against the Los Angeles Chargers, on Sunday.

Ad

AJ Brown, who wears the No 11, was phenomenal, recording six receptions for 109 yards along with one touchdown. His fiancée acknowledged his effort on Instagram, sharing a slew of pictures and a video along with a caption.

"I’m here for eleven," Kelsey wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

For the gameday, AJ Brown's fiancée wore a khaki oversized baggy pants. She paired it with a white top and a cap. Kelsey also carried a brown clutch and completed the look with some jewelry.

Posing on the sidelines, she shared a heartfelt video with her son in the last slide of her post. The young boy wore camouflage print pants and a white T-shirt for gameday.

Brown proposed to Kelsey during the offseason and is playing his first season after getting engaged. He planned a romantic proposal for her at the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center.

Ad

Brown wore a navy blue tuxedo paired with black shoes while Riley wore a stylish black bodycon dress. The couple has been together for a while, and in 2022, were blessed with a baby boy.

AJ Brown’s fiancée, Kelsey Riley, cheered him on in season-opening victory

AJ Brown's fiancée, Kelsey Riley, cheered for the NFL wide receiver in the season-opening game against the Dallas Cowboys. She shared a reel on Instagram on Sept. 5 with a four-word caption.

Ad
"Grateful for it all," Kelsey wrote.
Ad

For the outing, she was joined by her son. Kelsey wore a white oversized top and faded blue denim pants. She shared a kissed with the NFL star on the sidelines and had a good time with her son.

Meanwhile, the Eagles have been phenomenal this sesaon after impressing in preseason. They beat the Cincinnati Bengals 34-17 and the New York Jets 19-17 in preseason before starting the new season with a 24-20 win against the Cowboys. They then defeated the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 15 before overcoming the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications