AJ Brown's fiancée, Kelsey Riley, drops 4-word message after Eagles star's breakout performance of 2025 vs. Rams

AJ Brown's fiancée, Kelsey Riley, cheered for the NFL star in a post on social media after an impressive performance in his most recent game. The reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles continued their strong start to the new season with a third consecutive win of the season, 33-26, against the Los Angeles Chargers, on Sunday.AJ Brown, who wears the No 11, was phenomenal, recording six receptions for 109 yards along with one touchdown. His fiancée acknowledged his effort on Instagram, sharing a slew of pictures and a video along with a caption.&quot;I’m here for eleven,&quot; Kelsey wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor the gameday, AJ Brown's fiancée wore a khaki oversized baggy pants. She paired it with a white top and a cap. Kelsey also carried a brown clutch and completed the look with some jewelry.Posing on the sidelines, she shared a heartfelt video with her son in the last slide of her post. The young boy wore camouflage print pants and a white T-shirt for gameday.Brown proposed to Kelsey during the offseason and is playing his first season after getting engaged. He planned a romantic proposal for her at the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center.Brown wore a navy blue tuxedo paired with black shoes while Riley wore a stylish black bodycon dress. The couple has been together for a while, and in 2022, were blessed with a baby boy.AJ Brown’s fiancée, Kelsey Riley, cheered him on in season-opening victoryAJ Brown's fiancée, Kelsey Riley, cheered for the NFL wide receiver in the season-opening game against the Dallas Cowboys. She shared a reel on Instagram on Sept. 5 with a four-word caption.&quot;Grateful for it all,&quot; Kelsey wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor the outing, she was joined by her son. Kelsey wore a white oversized top and faded blue denim pants. She shared a kissed with the NFL star on the sidelines and had a good time with her son.Meanwhile, the Eagles have been phenomenal this sesaon after impressing in preseason. They beat the Cincinnati Bengals 34-17 and the New York Jets 19-17 in preseason before starting the new season with a 24-20 win against the Cowboys. They then defeated the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 15 before overcoming the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3.