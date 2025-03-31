AJ Brown's son Deuce turns "mini chef" as five-year-old prepares popular breakfast item

Philadelphia Eagles star AJ Brown's girlfriend, Kelsey Riley, has been teaching survival skills to their son, Deuce, lately, including cooking. The mother-son duo recently enjoyed a quick cooking session, with Riley teaching AJ Brown Jr. how to cook a perfect breakfast meal.

On Sunday, Kelsey Riley updated her Instagram story with two clips of Deuce. In the first clip, Riley's son can be seen whisking the eggs in a large gray bowl, followed by a video of him shaping the omelet right on the pan.

In the caption of her story, Riley wrote:

"Mini chef Deuce."

Deuce turns "mini chef" preparing popular breakfast item (Image Source: Kelsey Riley/IG)

Seven months after going public about their relationship, Brown and Riley welcomed their first child in September 2022. The couple named their son AJ Brown Jr. and picked "Deuce" as his nickname. Deuce has often been spotted cheering for his father along with his mother, Riley, in many Eagles games.

AJ Brown offers inspirational self-help advice to young son

AJ Brown posted an Instagram reel on Friday to celebrate the MLB's opening day. The reel featured a clip of the Eagles star with his son, AJ Brown Jr., enjoying the first games of the 2025 MLB regular season. The clip started with the wide receiver asking his son about wanting to play baseball, to which he replied, "Yeah."

The wide receiver then asked Deuce if he wanted "to go to baseball school" and received a "yeah" in reply. Moving forward, Brown asked Jr. to say "goodbye" to his mom if he wanted to play baseball full-time. The younger Brown started crying immediately, to which the wide receiver said:

“It’s all right. It’s going to hurt to be great. It’s going to be OK, though, you understand? You’ve got to grind for it, that’s your first lesson. You understand it’s going to hurt, it hurts to be great, son. She’s going to be there for lunch and dinner. We’re homeschooling, no parties, no girls, no friends, no nothing, just baseball, you got it?"

"No,” Brown Jr. responded.

Brown further explained to his son that even though "it hurts," "it’ll pay off" pretty well in the long term. Plus, he'd get a check as big as the wide receiver, which would help him feed his family. Brown's adorable video received mixed reactions from fans and NFL stars, with most of them finding the exchange between the father and son hilarious.

