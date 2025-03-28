AJ Brown shows off his 'off-season' diet plan as Eagles star prepares for 2025 season

AJ Brown played an important role in helping the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl last month. The wideout has already begun preparations for the Eagles to defend their crown.

Ad

On Wednesday, Brown shared a post on Instagram with slides of his "off-season" diet plan. While the first picture included Brown flaunting his athletic physique, the second slide featured an omelet with sliced bacon and sausages on top. The third slide included a fillet of fish with some dark meat slices on the side. The final slide also had some dark meat slices with what appeared to be some chicken thighs.

Ad

Trending

Ad

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In October 2021, when playing for the Tennessee Titans, Brown revealed that he suffered from food poisoning after eating at a Chipotle, which forced him to miss a few practice sessions.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I'm sorry Chiptole," Brown said on ESPN's SportsCenter. "But Chipotle got me."

Brown later said he was not going to eat out at any restaurants, but rather cook for himself and eat at home.

“I am so serious,” Brown said. “The way I was feeling, guys, I’m telling you ... No fast food for me. If I’m not eating at a five-star restaurant or something like that, I’m eating at home. I’ll cook.”

Ad

It appears that Brown is now taking his diet more seriously, to work harder on his fitness. While Brown's offseason protein intake will be crucial, Philly fans will also hope that he can remain injury-free and continue to deliver on the gridiron.

AJ Brown shares praise for "Big Dom" after Eagles Super Bowl win

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles WR AJ Brown - Source: Imagn

During an appearance on the "Kickin' It with Dee" podcast that was released on Feb. 20, AJ Brown said that Eagles' senior advisor to the general manager, director of gameday coaching operations, and chief security officer 'Big' Dom DiSandro, was a big reason behind the team's Super Bowl success.

Ad

"I ain't gonna say probably ... Dom IS the reason why this team stays together," Brown said. "Dom is the security, the GM, everything. Anything you need, Big Dom got you. He's gonna make it happen for you."

Brown recorded 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns on 67 receptions in 2024 with the Eagles. He missed four regular-season games due to hamstring and knee injuries.

Ad

In the playoffs, Brown posted 163 yards on 12 receptions with two touchdowns, including one TD in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Since Brown has already begun preparation for the 2025 season, Philly fans will be eager to see what he has in store for them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.