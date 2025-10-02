AJ Brown trade rumors: NFL insider reveals how Eagles would accept a trade for star WR amid "inevitable frustration”

The Philadelphia Eagles have a 4-0 record, but the team still found a way to create controversy during the week. After a hard win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver A.J. Brown took to Twitter to express his frustration with his usage.

Brown, one of the best wide receivers in the league, is not off to a hot start. He has just 14 receptions and 151 yards in four games, along with a touchdown. The Eagles are not passing the ball much, and as a result, his numbers have been underwhelming.

With the receiver making his frustrations public, NFL reporters are wondering whether a trade is possible. On Wednesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote that while he does not expect the receiver to be traded in-season, the frustration could become a bigger issue, making a trade possible:

"Some execs I spoke to this week don't expect Philadelphia to trade Brown in-season but said that it could be something to entertain in the offseason. It's sort of the worst-kept secret inside the league that Brown's love-hate relationship with Philly's passing game bubbles to the surface from time to time. He's a true competitor and wants to be great. With that comes emotion and inevitable frustration."

A.J. Brown apologizes for tweet following Eagles' win against the Buccaneers

Naturally, with players returning on Wednesday, there was going to be a lot of attention around the wide receiver. As soon as reporters entered the locker room, they congregated around him, and he decided to open with a statement containing an apology:

“First off, I want to start off by saying, obviously, Sunday after the game, I let my frustrations boil over. I didn’t speak to the media. I had a chance to correct my frustrations, and I continued to let it boil over. That’s on me. You know, I take full accountability on that.”

He was also asked whether he was happy to be with the Eagles, replying "absolutely" and stating that Philadelphia "was his home". He signed a contract extension prior to the 2024 season that keeps him under contract until the 2023 season.

