AJ Brown trade rumours: Eagles make stance clear on WR’s future in Philadelphia

He was the forgotten man in the Philadelphia Eagles’ season opener, but the organization have not forgotten about what he brings to the table.AJ Brown had just one catch for eight yards in their victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, without a single target in the opening half. The Mississippi native has led his team in receiving yards in his three previous seasons in Philly, since they acquired him in a trade from the Tennessee Titans in 2022.Even with his lack of involvement against the Cowboys and plenty of interest from other clubs, NFL insider Dianna Russini says Brown isn’t on the market.“A.J. Brown received interest from multiple trade suitors this offseason, sources say. But teams poking around were told by Eagles GM Howie Roseman flat-out: No dice,” tweeted Russini on Saturday.Brown signed a four-year contract after being traded to the Eagles in 2022 for $100 million, with $57 million guaranteed. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl three times and has been named a Second-team All-Pro on three occasions. Last year, he signed a three-year contract extension with the Eagles worth $96 million, keeping him with the organization until 2029.The former second-round pick out of Ole Miss has amassed 1,000+ receiving yards in five of his six NFL seasons. In February’s Super Bowl game, he had three catches for 43 yards, including a 12-yard TD grab to help the Eagles claim their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.Brown not interested in “participation trophies”While he has not directly expressed any resentment towards the team for his lack of involvement in Week 1, he seemed to drop a hint of his frustration this week, subtly.His head coach, Nick Sirianni, singled out Brown and DeVonta Smith for sacrificing their stats for the good of the team and helping them win.Brown’s reaction to that was:“I didn’t like it.”“It’s cool to make an example out of that, but I’m not in it for participation trophies.”Despite missing four games in the 2024 season, Brown still led the Eagles with 1,079 receiving yards.After the game last week, he seemed to downplay his lack of involvement, saying it’s something that was beyond his control.He’ll hope to see his number called more on Sunday when the Eagles travel to Arrowhead Stadium for a Super Bowl rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs.