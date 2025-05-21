AJ Brown voices complaint over NFL stars being allowed in Olympics flag football

AJ Brown has voiced some concerns around NFL players taking part in flag football for the 2028 Olympics. The Philadelphia Eagles wideout pointed out that the summer Olympics would clash with the NFL's offseason program, and he does not plan on representing Team USA.
“I heard the Olympics is during camp. Yeah, so, no. So, yeah, that would be tough,” Brown said to reporters on Tuesday. “I think that would be fun just to compete. Me, personally, no, because of camp. [The media] would be complaining, ‘A.J. Brown is not in camp.’ And so would the fans. So I’m gonna focus. I’m going to keep the main thing the main thing.”
The flag football event will debut at the Summer Olympics in 2028. The games will be held from July 14 to 30, which could interfere with the NFL's offseason training camp.
However, there are likely to be 12 NFL players who will suit up for Team USA in 2028 for the flag football event, with six others as alternatives. There are suggestions that explosive wideouts like Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, Travis Hunter, CeeDee Lamb, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Matthew Golden could be picked for Team USA.
Although Brown is also a candidate to represent his country at the 2028 Olympics, the receiver appears to be more focused on the NFL.
AJ Brown helped Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl title in 2025
AJ Brown played a key role in guiding the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl title in February 2025. The WR recorded 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns on 67 receptions in the regular season, helping Philly win the NFC East.
In the playoffs, Brown posted 163 yards and 12 receptions, including one touchdown, which came against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
Brown, who is set to enter his seventh season in the NFL in 2025, will be aiming to help the Eagles defend their Super Bowl next season.
