Albert Breer casts doubt on Tyreek Hill’s big payday as estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro’s allegation looms amid Chiefs reunion rumors

The NFL has reportedly opened a personal conduct policy review for Tyreek Hill after his estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, accused the wideout of domestic violence. According to TMZ, Vaccaro has alleged eight separate incidents of domestic violence in filings related to the couple's divorce case. Hill has denied the allegations.

Amid Hill's off-field problems, there have been rumors suggesting that the Dolphins might look to trade the player. The wideout has been linked with a return to the Kansas City Chiefs, where he won the Super Bowl in 2020.

However, according to SI's Albert Breer, Hill's value might not be as high as some believe. The analyst believes that the Dolphins could get a third-round pick and potentially a Day 2 pick if they trade Hill, which might not help him land a lucrative contract.

Hill did not earn a Pro Bowl honor last season. It was the first time in his pro career that he did not earn the distinction since entering the league in 2016.

Moreover, Hill's last 100-yard game was in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season. Since then, the receiver has not been able to maintain the level of his very high standards.

A few weeks ago, it was reported that Hill needs to pay between $20,000 and $50,000 a month to Vaccaro in support payments. Moreover, he paid her $500,000 in July to cover her personal and legal expenses. It was reported that Hill also has to pay an additional $457,517 to Vaccaro's lawyers, along with a $100,000 car allowance, which the court granted her.

Hill and Vaccaro married in November 2023. Vaccaro filed for divorce in April this year.

Tyreek Hill is not on Dolphins' injury report for Week 2

NFL: Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill- Source: Imagn

Tyreek Hill's Dolphins suffered a 33-8 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 of the 2025 season. The wideout finished with 40 yards on four receptions.

Hill was dealing with oblique and calf issues leading up to Miami's season opener. However, he does not have any injury designation for the Dolphins' Week 2 game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

