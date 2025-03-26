Albert Breer gives his verdict on Jaxson Dart's first-round status in 2025 NFL Draft

Jaxson Dart is one of the most intriguing quarterback prospects in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft class. He has the ideal size and all of the physical tools that many teams look for in the position. Dart is a dual-threat QB with a big arm who is currently projected to be the third signal-caller selected this year, according to most mock drafts around the league.

Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are both expected to be selected among the top 10 picks this year, but Dart's projections have varied widely. Some believe he will end up going in the first round, while others have put more of a day-two grade on him.

On Wednesday, NFL insider Albert Breer gave his take on where he believes Dart will be drafted this year.

"I think it's possible, but not likely, that Dart sneaks into Round 1," Breer wrote on SI's 'Mailbag.'

Quarterbacks have the ability to change the direction of any franchise, which is why they often get drafted higher than their projections suggest. Last year was a perfect example of this after six were taken in the first 12 overall picks. All of them are expected to be Week 1 starters for their current NFL teams.

Jaxson Dart could be in a similar situation this year, as a team seeking a new quarterback could take a chance on him earlier than he was initially projected to be picked. It will be interesting to see how it plays out, as the possibility of him being a first-round pick appears to be just as likely as him falling into day two.

Albert Breer on Jaxson Dart to Jets rumors

Jaxson Dart

In the same article, Albert Breer addressed the rumors that the New York Jets may be interested in selecting Jaxson Dart with their seventh pick in the 2025 NFL draft. He explained that Dart being taken inside of the first 10 picks is probably too soon for a team to make the move for him, especially with the Jets already signing Justin Fields during the free agency period.

Breer outlined that he would be surprised if the Jets used their first-round pick on a quarterback, but that signing Fields doesn't necessarily mean that they will outright avoid the position. In fact, he speculated that if Dart is still available in the early stages of the second round, it "sounds plausible" that the Jets would select him there.

