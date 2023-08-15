Alex Collins dead: Former Ravens RB passes away aged 28, cause of death yet to be revealed

Alex Collins, a former running back who played for two teams in his NFL career, is dead.

The Baltimore Ravens released this statement on Monday:

'With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins. Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went. May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life.'

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh remarked on Collins' passing:

'Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly. I’ll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered. He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore.'

The Seattle Seahawks and their current starting quarterback Geno Smith, who was Collins' teammate during his second stint there, also commented on his passing:

The University of Arkansas, his alma mater, also issued a statement:

"We are so saddened by the sudden and tragic passing of Alex Collins. He was a legendary Razorback and an even better person. His love for the Razorbacks and desire to be a Hog was undeniable. We will miss him greatly."

No cause of death has been revealed so far, but all condolences go to his family and friends.

A brief overview of Alex Collins' career and stats

As a freshman at Arkansas, Alex Collins showed early promise, immediately rushing for over 1,026 yards and four touchdowns on 190 carries. As the years went by, the Razorback only improved - 1,100 yards and 12 touchdowns on 204 carries as a sophomore and 1,577 carries and 20 touchdowns on 271 carries as a junior.

Forgoing his senior year, he went 171st overall with the Seattle Seahawks in 2016. he managed just 125 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries before being waived.

Subsequently, Collins went to the Baltimore Ravens, where he would break out. In his first year there, he rushed for 973 yards and six on 212 attempts. He plummeted to just 411 yards on 114 carries the following season, but he did rush for one touchdown more than the last and also had his first touchdown reception.

Those productive two years led the Seahawks to bring him back in 2020, but he one more played a limited role, with only a cumulative 488 yards and four touchdowns on 126 carries. He was waived ahead of 2022.