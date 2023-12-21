Alexander Mattison injury update: Latest on Vikings RB for Week 16 Fantasy Football

Alexander Mattison, a crucial offensive component of the Minnesota Vikings, was absent from the team's 27-24 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday.

The running back hurt his ankle during the victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14. But it wasn't until Friday, the day before the game, that he was declared ineligible to play against the Bengals.

The extent of Mattison's injury looks worrying, as the running back was unable to participate in any kind of practice on Wednesday. This lack of practice activity is concerning for the player's availability in Week 16.

In addition to hinting that Ty Chandler, another running back, will probably be the team's RB1 in the next game, head coach Kevin O'Connell stated on Wednesday that he would not rule out Mattison for Week 16, when the Vikings are set to play the Detroit Lions.

Chandler performed admirably in Alexander Mattison's absence when he was called upon to run the backfield against the Bengals. In that game, he not only recorded three receptions for 25 yards but also ran for an amazing 132 yards.

What happened to Alexander Mattison?

In the opening moments of the Week 14 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, Alexander Mattison appeared lively. But early in the second half, the running back for the Minnesota Vikings hurt his right ankle.

Following that incident, Mattison fell to the ground and looked to be in excruciating pain, needing medical attention away from the field. The training staff then inspected him and helped him to the sidelines.

Although Mattison was unable to return to the field during that game, the team did not disclose the extent of his ankle injury.

The 25-year-old was unable to practice with the Vikings prior to their Week 15 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, and as a result, he was unable to play.

Alexander Mattison's return still remains a concern

Due to an ankle injury, Alexander Mattison did not play against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15, and he did not show up for practice on Wednesday of this week either.

"Alex is going to continue progressing," coach Kevin O'Connell responded when questioned about Mattison's status for Week 16.

"He has been receiving treatment nonstop in an attempt to become well enough to be available this week. This week, he's going to try to get himself back. We'll keep an eye on him during the week.”

This statement indicates that the running back has not been ruled out for the game against the Detroit Lions. Nevertheless, we won't know if Alexander Mattison will have a chance to play on Sunday until we see the team's injury reports on Thursday and Friday.

Ty Chandler will continue to get increased output from the Vikings' backfield if Mattison is unable to play against the Detroit Lions in Week 16.