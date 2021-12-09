Jaire Alexander injury: When will Packers CB return? 

Green Bay Packers star cornerback Jaire Alexander is edging ever closer to a return to the NFL. The 24-year-old injured his shoulder against the San Francisco 49ers and has not been sighted since.

Alexander is the Packers' top corner, having started all four games before his injury. Green Bay will be looking forward to seeing him back on the field as soon as possible.

Jaire Alexander to return from injured reserve

Alexander returned to practice on Wednesday in what was the latest step up in his recovery from his shoulder injury after he avoided surgery to repair his AC joint, which would have ended his season. While it is highly unlikely that he will see the field against the Chicago Bears on Sunday night, it is a step in the right direction.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur stated to the media that Alexander would be on the practice field, but only in individual drills; and in doing so, he starts the 21-day window where he can officially return to the Packers' active roster.

“Ja should be out there, getting some practice, mostly individual,” LaFleur said.

The three-week window for Alexander to return to the team comes at a good time. The Packers might use the three-week block to speed up his return. It would leave him with two regular-season games to get into "football shape" before what the organization is hoping is a deep playoff run.

With the Packers already boasting one of the best defenses in the league, they are near the top for passing yards allowed per game. They are also in the top 10 for yards allowed and in the top five for points allowed per game, which currently stands at 20.2.

Having a player of Alexander's caliber potentially returning will only make what is already a strong unit an even better one.

As with offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, the Packers will likely take a slow approach with Alexander as well. Given how well placed the Packers are right now in terms of their division and playoff seeding, there is no need to rush back someone who is arguably one of, if not their best, defensive players.

The remainder of the schedule does not mean that the Packers need Alexander suited up as they will remain favorites in every game heading into the playoffs.

