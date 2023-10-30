Alix Earle channels iconic Madonna in 'Blonde Ambition' Tour look for epic Halloween

Alix Earle, the girlfriend of Miami Dolphins wide receiver and returner Braxton Berrios, is one of the most active NFL partners online, frequently posting pictures of herself in various high fashions.

For Halloween, she has evoked a musical icon. On Sunday, Alix Earle shared images of herself doing a Madonna-styled photoshoot - wearing a white belted leotard and black leggings and sporting the famous hairstyle:

That comes almost a week Alix Earle and Berrios had gone on another date night, this time a unlimited dinner at Saks Fifth Avenue, where they enjoyed multiple foods and glasses of wine.

Biggest contributors in Alix Earle's boyfriend Braxton Berrios' defeat of Patriots

On the field, Braxton Berrios once again had a limited offensive showing against the New England Patriots, catching two passes for eight yards, However, he had a large role on special teams, returning two kickoffs and a punt for a combined 42 yards.

However, Alix Earle's boyfriend's biggest highlight may have been Kyle Dugger knocking him down while returning an interception in the first quarter:

The Patriots eventually found the endzone on the ensuing drive, courtesy of Kendrick Bourne, but that would be their only score of the first half.

Wide receivers Tyreek Hlll, Jaylen Waddle and Cedrick Wilson each caught a touchdown, while running back Raheem Mostert also had one on the ground. Defensively, Jalen Ramsey had an interception, while Christian Wilkins and Bradley Chubb had a sack apiece.

The biggest story of the game, though, was Ramsey's debut for the aqua and orange team, which traded for him during the off season. After the game, the cornerback said that his pick was a long time coming:

"I told the whole team I was gonna get a pick today. I've been telling the whole team for a couple of weeks, I was gonna get picked my first game back."

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who's now 6-0 against New England, could not help but be amazed:

"One of the coolest walkouts I've seen from any Miami Dolphin player since I've been here.

"Through the smoke and you know, he did his deal and the crowd went wild and then you know to top it off, he got an interception, you know he got a forced fumble, all of those things."

Head coach Mike McDaniel, added:

"Pick field goal is phenomenal. Like, you want to talk about something that goes above and beyond, that you can't manufacture, is what he brought to our team."

The Dolphins' next opponents are Hill's former team, defending champions Kansas City Chiefs, on Nov. 5 in Frankfurt.