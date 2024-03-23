Alix Earle hypes Braxton Berrios as WR re-signs with Dolphins for second season

Braxton Berrios’s wait for a new contract is over after the Miami Dolphins resigned him to a one-year deal worth up to $3 million. After the contract became official, his number one fan, social media influencer Alix Earle, reposted a photo of Berrios signing his new contract.

Alix Earle reposted Braxton Berrios’ contract signing with the Miami Dolphins.

Berrios finished the 2023 season with 27 receptions for 238 yards and a touchdown. However, he made more impact in the return game, finishing with 18 kick returns for 441 yards. He returned 23 punts for 235 yards.

The wideout/return specialist joined the Dolphins in 2023 after signing a one-year contract worth $3 million. Before signing with Miami, he played four seasons with the New York Jets.

The former Miami Hurricane became a First Team All-Pro member as a return specialist when he played for the Jets in 2021.

While he had 46 receptions for 431 receiving yards and two touchdowns, he did his damage when fielding punts and kickoffs. He had 28 kick returns for 852 yards, a touchdown, and 15 punt returns for 201 yards.

However, the New England Patriots selected Berrios in the sixth round of the 2018 draft. Even though he didn’t play a game, he earned a championship ring when the team won Super Bowl 53. The Patriots released Berrios before the 2019 season, allowing the Jets to claim him off waivers.

After his All-Pro season, Braxton Berrios signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Jets. However, he did not finish that contract, as New York’s AFC team released him during the 2023 offseason.

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios share glimpses of their 2024 whereabouts

After signing his new contract with the Dolphins, Braxton Berrios watched the Los Angeles Lakers-Atlanta Hawks game with Alix Earle from courtside.

In late February, Berrios and Earle attended the Palm Tree Music Festival in Aspen, Colorado, to watch artists like Labrinth, David Guetta, and The Chainsmokers.

Before heading to “The Centennial State,” Berrios surprised Earle with red roses and a date on a boat.

They also went on a boat ride in Miami after the Dolphins’ 2023 season ended with a Wild Card Round defeat to the eventual Super Bowl 58 champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

While they have been rumored to be dating months before, Alix Earle confirmed his relationship with Braxton Berrios during a November 2023 live recording of Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast in Chicago.

They made their red carpet debut during the July 2023 ESPYs but claimed they were not officially dating.