Alix Earle recalls outset of romance with Braxton Berrios on Hard Knocks

Social media personality Alix Earle has opened up about her relationship with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios.

Earle is 23 and has 6.2 million followers on TikTok, while also having 129,000 subscribers on YouTube. During her rise to fame, she began talking to Berrios while he was a member of the New York Jets.

Earle is from New Jersey but attended the University of Miami and began living in South Florida. Shortly after the two started talking, Berrios was traded to the Dolphins, which took their relationship to the next level, per Earle, who revealed this on Hard Knocks.

"When I first started hanging out with Braxton, he was still on the [New York] Jets. Probably like a month or so into hanging out, you got traded to the Dolphins, and I was like, ‘Oh that’s convenient. I happen to live in Miami.’"

Before dating Berrios, Earle revealed she never really attended NFL games, but that has since changed. However, the influencer says that it's tough watching games as she doesn't like the big hits, especially when her partner gets hit.

"I’ve probably only been to like two football games in my life before I started dating Braxton. Just seeing people run into each other, I was like, ‘Oh my God, don’t touch him!’"

Earle acknowledged her relationship with Berrios during an appearance on Call Her Daddy in November, but the two have been dating for several months now.

Braxton Berrios's NFL career

Braxton Berrios played college football at the University of Miami and was drafted in the sixth round of 2018 by the New England Patriots.

He was placed on injured reserve ahead of the 2018 season but was still awarded a Super Bowl ring despite not appearing in a game. After one season, Berrios was waived and claimed by the New York Jets.

Braxton Berrios played four seasons with the Jets, recording 107 receptions for 1,085 yards and five touchdowns. He also served as a kick and punt returner for the Jets.

Following the 2022 season, Berrios was released in March and signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins.

This season with the Dolphins, Berrios has recorded 23 receptions for 219 yards and a touchdown in 13 games this season.

Miami is set to host the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.