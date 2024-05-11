Alix Earle takes boyfriend Braxton Berrios for a Pilates session before going on a romantic drive sea-side

It’s the offseason, and many NFL stars have already started preparing for the 2024 season. The Miami Dolphins’ wide receiver, Braxton Berrios, is no different.

The wide receiver went into exercise mode with his girlfriend, Alix Earle. Earle posted an Instagram story in which Berrios was spotted seated on a reformer at a pilates facility. According to Earle's caption, he was "scared."

“He’s scared,” Earle wrote in her Instagram story.

Braxton Berrios goes Pilates with Alix Earle

Hours after posting about Berrios’ pirates session, Earle goes on a romantic long drive with the Dolphins wide receiver. She shared a couple of pictures of their good time. In one of the pictures capturing a beautiful blue sea, she wrote:

“The best drive.”

Alix Earle with Braxton Berrios

The two are apparently driving their way to the Florida Keys. Before sharing the snaps of their drive, Alix Earle shared a TikTok video titled Pack With Me: Florida Keys.

In the video, she could be seen struggling with packing her bags. “Breaking a sweat at the end,” she wrote in the caption.

Braxton Berrios sparked dating rumors with Alix Earle a month after breakup with Sophia Culpo

Braxton Berrios was previously dating Sophia Culpo, who announced her split from the Dolphins wide receiver in March 2023. A month later, a TikTok video went viral, showing a fan approaching Berrios at a restaurant. Next to the NFL star was Alix Earle.

That marked the first time Berrios was spotted with Earle in public. It was enough of a hint for fans to sense that something was going on between the two. Besides, the confirmation came in May 2023, when Berrios attended Earle's graduation party at the University of Miami. After that, the two were often spotted alongside each other.

However, it wasn't until July 12, 2023, when Braxton Berrios and Earle appeared in a public event. They made their red carpet debut at the ESPY Awards in 2023. Alex Earle acknowledged her relationship with the NFL player on the Call Her Daddy podcast on November 12, 2013.

Alex Cooper, the podcast host, asked Alex Earle if she has a boyfriend, to which she replied:

“I mean … yes,” Earle replied in confirmation.

That was that, and it’s been almost a year since they started dating. The two often post each other on their Instagram feed. Most recently, Alix uploaded an Instagram reel in which she appeared to be cooking with the Braxton Berrios. “Amazing meal idea for over the weekend,” she wrote in the caption.

It seems the two are getting along nicely.

