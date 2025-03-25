“All 32 said nah”: 2x MVP Lamar Jackson throws shade at NFL teams that doubted him in 2018 NFL draft

On Sunday, the National Football League's X account posted a video of when Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was selected in the 2018 NFL draft. The clip highlighted how the 2025 NFL Draft was only 32 days away, referencing Jackson being picked No. 32 in 2018.

In response to the tweet, Jackson took to social media on Tuesday to outline how all 32 teams in the NFL said no to him that day.

"All 32 said nah imma fwu. Had me feeling like 50," Jackson wrote.

Heading into the 2018 NFL draft, ESPN analyst Mel Kiper had Jackson projected No. 15 to the Arizona Cardinals in his final mock draft. However, on draft night, Jackson dropped to 32nd. Jackson was not the first pick of the Ravens in the first round. Baltimore selected tight end Hayden Hurst 25th before trading up to select again in the first round at the No. 32.

As is apparent, Jackson has not forgotten what happened on draft night, even after becoming one of the best QBs in the league.

Lamar Jackson has proved every NFL team wrong

In hindsight, Lamar Jackson dropping to No. 32, meaning that every NFL franchise decided not to select him (either by trading away the pick, not trading up to choose him, or just choosing another player), is shocking.

The only players in that draft class who have come anywhere near Jackson's level throughout their career are Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen and Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley.

Jackson has been one of the best players in the NFL since coming into the league. He is a two-time NFL MVP, a three-time First-team All-Pro and a four-time Pro Bowler. In addition, he has the most rushing yards by a QB and the most rushing yards by a QB in a single season in NFL history.

Last season for the Ravens, Jackson had 4,172 passing yards, 41 passing touchdowns, only four interceptions, 915 rushing yards, and four rushing touchdowns.

