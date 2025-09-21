“All this to catch 2 passes”: NFL fans clown Stefon Diggs as Patriots WR arrives in flashy rodeo outfit for Patriots vs. Steelers Week 3 game

  • home icon
By Nishant
Published Sep 21, 2025 16:21 GMT
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn

Stefon Diggs drew fan attention before the New England Patriots’ Week 3 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The veteran wideout arrived at the stadium in a rodeo-inspired look that immediately sparked reactions on social media.

The New England Patriots shared a picture of Diggs walking in with a tan suede jacket, white ribbed shirt, light blue jeans and burgundy cowboy boots on X. He combined the look with silver chains, a belt and dark sunglasses.

"Sunday Stef," Patroits captioned with a fire emoji.
Some fans expressed their criticism of Stefon Diggs' underwhelming performance in the 2025 NFL season. Diggs has struggled to establish chemistry in New England’s offense through two games.

"all this to catch 2 passes for 24 yards I stg bro lock the fuck in intern you need to be fired," a user commented.
"Hope he does more than just show up to the stadium today," another fan wrote.
Other fans hoped for the player's first touchdown for the Patriots.

"We're looking for a Dad Touchdown today," a user quoted the tweet.
"Get this man his first TD today," another user wrote.
"The fit of a guy that’s gonna reach the end zone!!!" a fan hoped.
"First Touchdown has a patriot 🤞🏼" another fan commented.
In Week 1 vs. the Raiders, Stefon Diggs caught 6 of 7 targets for 57 yards, averaging about 9.5 yards per reception, but no touchdowns. Meanwhile, in Week 2 against Miami, he hauled in 4 of 5 targets for 32 yards, averaging 8.0 yards per catch, again with no scores.

Stefon Diggs addresses slow start in Patriots offense

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs has had a slow start in 2025, totaling 10 catches for 89 yards through two games. Coming off an ACL injury last October and skipping preseason action, he is still adjusting to a new offense.

Despite that, Diggs remains confident.

“I want to be a key point in this offense as far as being part of the sail with things going in the right direction,” Diggs said, through via MassLive's Mark Daniels. “We’ve got a young team. We’re out there fighting. We’re out there getting on the same page. You see things clicking here and there. I just want to be part of it.”

His leadership is expected to aid rookie quarterback Drake Maye heading into Week 3 vs. Pittsburgh.

Nishant

Nishant

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

