“All this to catch 2 passes”: NFL fans clown Stefon Diggs as Patriots WR arrives in flashy rodeo outfit for Patriots vs. Steelers Week 3 game

Stefon Diggs drew fan attention before the New England Patriots’ Week 3 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The veteran wideout arrived at the stadium in a rodeo-inspired look that immediately sparked reactions on social media.The New England Patriots shared a picture of Diggs walking in with a tan suede jacket, white ribbed shirt, light blue jeans and burgundy cowboy boots on X. He combined the look with silver chains, a belt and dark sunglasses.&quot;Sunday Stef,&quot; Patroits captioned with a fire emoji.Some fans expressed their criticism of Stefon Diggs' underwhelming performance in the 2025 NFL season. Diggs has struggled to establish chemistry in New England’s offense through two games.&quot;all this to catch 2 passes for 24 yards I stg bro lock the fuck in intern you need to be fired,&quot; a user commented.ParlayPapi ☘️(villain arc) @icerice69LINK@Patriots all this to catch 2 passes for 24 yards I stg bro lock the fuck in intern you need to be fired&quot;Hope he does more than just show up to the stadium today,&quot; another fan wrote.Trabajo Para Me 🇺🇸 🦅 @RipXMacVonSmokeLINK@Patriots Hope he does more than just show up to the stadium todayOther fans hoped for the player's first touchdown for the Patriots.&quot;We're looking for a Dad Touchdown today,&quot; a user quoted the tweet.𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝕄𝕒𝕪𝕖𝕗𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕣❃🇺🇸 @0JAYSZNLINKWe're looking for a Dad Touchdown today&quot;Get this man his first TD today,&quot; another user wrote.Matty B @mattthew_jordanLINKGet this man his first TD today&quot;The fit of a guy that’s gonna reach the end zone!!!&quot; a fan hoped.Dale Eichhorn @DaleE_Di9LINKThe fit of a guy that’s gonna reach the end zone!!!&quot;First Touchdown has a patriot 🤞🏼&quot; another fan commented.Drake 10 @HoodiDrakeLINK@Patriots First Touchdown has a patriot 🤞🏽In Week 1 vs. the Raiders, Stefon Diggs caught 6 of 7 targets for 57 yards, averaging about 9.5 yards per reception, but no touchdowns. Meanwhile, in Week 2 against Miami, he hauled in 4 of 5 targets for 32 yards, averaging 8.0 yards per catch, again with no scores.Stefon Diggs addresses slow start in Patriots offenseNew England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs has had a slow start in 2025, totaling 10 catches for 89 yards through two games. Coming off an ACL injury last October and skipping preseason action, he is still adjusting to a new offense.Despite that, Diggs remains confident.“I want to be a key point in this offense as far as being part of the sail with things going in the right direction,” Diggs said, through via MassLive's Mark Daniels. “We’ve got a young team. We’re out there fighting. We’re out there getting on the same page. You see things clicking here and there. I just want to be part of it.”His leadership is expected to aid rookie quarterback Drake Maye heading into Week 3 vs. Pittsburgh.