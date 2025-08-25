"All that drama for absolutely NO REASON": NFL fans react to Trey Hendrickson agreeing to 1 year, $30,000,000 extension

  • home icon
By Orlando Silva
Modified Aug 25, 2025 21:52 GMT
Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn
After several months of rumors and speculation, Trey Hendrickson ended his hold-in and is back with the Cincinnati Bengals right on time for the start of the 2025 NFL season. The veteran defensive end didn't practice with the team, but was present during training camp to coach Shemar Stewart while his contract situation was resolved.

Senior insider Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Bengals agreed to a reworked deal with their defensive cornerstone, going from $16 million to $30 million for the 2025 campaign. This isn't an extension, as Hendrickson would still test free agency next year.

"Another hold-in ends: Bengals and Trey Hendrickson reached agreement today on a $14 million raise for this year, boosting his 2025 salary to $30 million dollars, per sources. Hendrickson still is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after this season."
As usual, many fans reacted to the news, with some joking about Hendrickson being unable to force the Bengals' hand and settle for a reworked deal.

"All that drama for absolutely NO REASON," one fan said.
"Bro caved for a 1 year deal LOL," another fan said.
"So what even was the point if he didn’t get a long term extension," another fan wrote.
Others minimized the move by saying Hendrickson alone wouldn't fix all the issues the Bengals' defense has.

"This moves them from the worst defense in the league to almost the second worse defense in the league," one fan said.
"They are the most ridiculous organization in the NFL. This is a band-aid on a bullet wound. There should be a rule that there's a way for owners to be bought out in certain scenarios," another fan wrote.
"bengals defense still a**," another fan said.

Trey Hendrickson played 17 games in 2024, recording 46 tackles, 17.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Joe Burrow predicted Trey Hendrickson would sign new deal closer to Week 1

Joe Burrow has come to learn how his franchise's front office operates when it comes to big deals. A week ago, the former No. 1 overall pick predicted that Trey Hendrickson would get a new deal as Week 1 approached.

“I think historically, these deals with us have gotten done closer to Week 1,” Burrow said. “I signed on the Thursday before the first game. J’Marr’s [Chase’s] talks picked up right before last season, too. This year we got Tee [Higgins] and J’Marr early, which was great. But the way we’ve done business tends to pick up here in the next two weeks.”
While this isn't an extension, it's a reworked deal and Hendrickson appears to be happy about it.

