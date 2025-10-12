  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "All dressed up to throw three picks": NFL fans react as Justin Fields arrives at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Jets-Broncos game

"All dressed up to throw three picks": NFL fans react as Justin Fields arrives at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Jets-Broncos game

By Habib Timileyin
Published Oct 12, 2025 14:34 GMT
Dallas Cowboys v New York Jets - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
NFL fans react as Justin Fields arrives at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Jets-Broncos game (image credit: getty)

Despite early injury worries, New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields has been cleared to play against the Denver Broncos in London on Sunday.

Ad

The NFL's X account posted a video of him arriving at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, clad in a light tan cropped jacket with a structured fit.

Fans shared their reactions in the comments section.

"All dressed up to throw three picks," one fan said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Fields in Spurs Stadium? This is gonna be epic," another fan said.
"Bro coming in hot," a fan wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"181 passing yards today, GOAT," one fan commented.
"I'm rooting for them today! The Jets must win," another fan wrote.

The Jets remain winless heading into Week 6, and they will face a Broncos team that has been dominant on defense all season.

While Fields will play, New York is shorthanded on offense. Wide receiver Allen Lazard did not travel to London due to personal reasons, while running back Michael Carter isn't available because of a concussion.

Ad
Ad

How many fans are watching the Jets vs. Broncos game in London Stadium?

For the second consecutive week, an NFL game will be played in London, with the New York Jets and Denver Broncos clashing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Early estimates indicated that over 60,000 spectators were already at the venue for the game scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Ad

The Jets are aiming for their first victory of the season. Meanwhile, the Broncos have bounced back after a rough start, defeating the Eagles and Bengals in their last two matchups to improve to 3-2.

The game is being broadcast nationally on NFL Network, with Rich Eisen (play-by-play) and Kurt Warner (color analyst) in the announcers' booth. Sara Walsh is reporting from the sideline.

Fans who want to watch the game live can stream via FuboTV, which broadcasts the NFL Network along with CBS, NBC, Fox, ABC and ESPN. Fans can watch in-market NFL action throughout the season as a subscriber.

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications