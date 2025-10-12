"All dressed up to throw three picks": NFL fans react as Justin Fields arrives at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Jets-Broncos game

Despite early injury worries, New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields has been cleared to play against the Denver Broncos in London on Sunday.The NFL's X account posted a video of him arriving at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, clad in a light tan cropped jacket with a structured fit.Fans shared their reactions in the comments section.&quot;All dressed up to throw three picks,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Fields in Spurs Stadium? This is gonna be epic,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Bro coming in hot,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;181 passing yards today, GOAT,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;I'm rooting for them today! The Jets must win,&quot; another fan wrote.The Jets remain winless heading into Week 6, and they will face a Broncos team that has been dominant on defense all season.While Fields will play, New York is shorthanded on offense. Wide receiver Allen Lazard did not travel to London due to personal reasons, while running back Michael Carter isn't available because of a concussion.How many fans are watching the Jets vs. Broncos game in London Stadium?For the second consecutive week, an NFL game will be played in London, with the New York Jets and Denver Broncos clashing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.Early estimates indicated that over 60,000 spectators were already at the venue for the game scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. ET.The Jets are aiming for their first victory of the season. Meanwhile, the Broncos have bounced back after a rough start, defeating the Eagles and Bengals in their last two matchups to improve to 3-2.The game is being broadcast nationally on NFL Network, with Rich Eisen (play-by-play) and Kurt Warner (color analyst) in the announcers' booth. Sara Walsh is reporting from the sideline.Fans who want to watch the game live can stream via FuboTV, which broadcasts the NFL Network along with CBS, NBC, Fox, ABC and ESPN. Fans can watch in-market NFL action throughout the season as a subscriber.