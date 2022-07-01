"All you gotta do is just read these depositions and read the details" - Rich Eisen believes Deshaun Watson deserves a lengthy suspension

The ongoing case of Deshaun Watson has completely taken over the NFL media world. His potential suspension has been a top story for months and analyst Rich Eisen has been no exception in covering the story.

Eisen has routinely taken the approach of believing the new Cleveland Browns quarterback deserves a suspension. He built upon that recently by speaking out against the NFLPA trying to get a suspension off the table.

"If this comes up with zero games, there will be such a major hue and cry, including from this seat. Zero games for Deshaun Watson's behavior. All you gotta do is just read these depositions and read the details and hear his complete, utter lack of ability to rationally explain himself. And when I say rationally, I mean, for somebody who's, in my case, just very eager to hear something, understandably, exculpatory from him about his own behavior."

Eisen brings up the point that the quarterback can't seem to take any accountability or explain why he is in this situation. That alone is raising eyebrows all over the NFL world.

Deshaun Watson may move on with no repercussions

It is still possible that Watson will avoid a suspension and will get to take home a fortune in 2022. Eisen elaborated on that as well, expressing shock at what that would look like.

"And then if he gets zero games and gets to play all games and make $46 million, what a horrible look for everyone, including every other player in the association that I understand is doing its job right now. But just think of the ramifications if what comes out of all of this is Watson loses no games this year, and makes all of his $46 million. What a mess that would be."

The analyst mentions how players around the league may get a bad reputation if the quarterback escapes any punishment. In this scenario, a bizarre precedent would be set to where players can commit terrible acts and negotiate their way out of it.

Fans and media members alike are split on the ongoing suspension discussion. Yet all anyone can do is wait and see what Judge Sue Robinson, along with the NFL, decides. Ultimately, that is where the power lies in this situation.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far