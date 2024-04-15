"All that to miss the playoff" "Looks good": Jets fans express mixed reactions to team's new logo and uniform for 2024 season

The New York Jets have a brand new logo and brand new uniforms. They're not going through a major rebrand or anything, but they are changing things up and entering a new era as a franchise.

They shared a trailer showing off the new jerseys and updated logo to X, formerly Twitter.

It's pretty big news when a team changes its logo, even if it's a small change. The old merchandise that has the original logo is now outdated or vintage. The same is true for jerseys, even if the only major changes come in a slight color grading or a few other things.

Nevertheless, the Jets have changed it up. They've been struggling for a while now but have hope in the form of a healthy Aaron Rodgers and a revamped roster.

Perhaps this new change will go with that. Fans are split on that, with some believing these are welcomed, positive updates.

"[Not gonna lie], these are [fire]," one added.

"I like them," one fan who wants the New York Giants to follow suit said.

Not everyone thinks it's good or that it will be helpful at all. The Jets have a stigma of being a bad team, and from some fans' perspectives, new colors and a logo aren't going to change that.

"All this for first round exit again," one fan said.

"They're hyped up to win 4 or 5 games, again," another stated.

The Jets look new and fresh, and some fans believe their record and team success will follow suit next year.

Can the New York Jets make the playoffs in 2024?

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets are looking to the playoffs.

There is a lot riding on this season for the New York Jets. It's the second year of the Aaron Rodgers experiment, and it's the first year he should play. They revamped the roster and built an offense to protect and help him, so it's almost do or die this year.

As far as odds of making the playoffs go, Las Vegas doesn't think they're a great bet to make a run. Based on their Super Bowl odds, they're tied for sixth in AFC teams, which barely puts them in the playoff field at all.

They're also third in their division, which makes it difficult to see a playoff trip coming.

