"All options are on the table" - Steelers GM Omar Khan drops update on team's plan at quarterback position

On Monday, Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan made clear that the team is still considering every option available to them at the QB position this offseason.

The Athletic's Mike DeFabo detailed the comments by the Steelers GM on X.

"We always go to training camp with four quarterbacks, and we have two under contract right now," Khan said. "So all options are on the table through free agency, trade or draft, obviously. So all options are on the table."

The Steelers allowed both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson to depart via free agency this offseason after both were signed to the roster in 2024. Fields signed a deal with the New York Jets while Wilson signed a contract with the New York Giants.

At this time, the only two quarterbacks on the Steelers depth chart are Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson. As Khan alluded to, the Steelers will be looking to add another two QBs by the time training camp begins.

Aaron Rodgers appears to be the favorite among the available free-agent QBs to sign with the Steelers. Meanwhile, there is a chance that the iconic Pittsburgh franchise will decide to select a quarterback in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft later this April.

Who are the QBs the Steelers could target in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Should the Steelers decide to take a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft, it appears as though Ole Miss Rebels QB Jaxson Dart would be the most likely option. By the time the Steelers are drafting at No. 21 overall, it is widely expected that both Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward and Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders will be taken.

As a result, the only other QB being projected in the first round is Dart, who could be a strong fit for the Steelers. Dart is highly accurate, has a big arm and is quite mobile. He could strongly complement the elite WR duo, DK Metcalf and George Pickens.

While it remains to be seen whether the Steelers sign a QB in free agency or take one in the draft, it is evident that there will be more QBs on the active roster by the time Pittsburgh's training camp opens later this year.

