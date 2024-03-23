Xavien Howard is still a free agent and he has his heart set on joining C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans. The cornerback was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2016 and had a successful eight years with them.

He was named to four Pro Bowls and was a First Team All-Pro in 2020 and a Second Team All-Pro in 2018. In both those seasons, he was the NFL Interceptions Leader.

However, he now has to find a new team and Xavien Howard is looking to go back to his roots. He was born in Houston, Texas and he wants to reconnect with the place of his birth.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He said that he has not always been a Houston Texans fan, which is understandable given he was playing for a different team. But now Xavien Howard wants to follow the franchises from the city. Not just the NFL team, he has also begun rooting for the Houston Rockets. Speaking to The OGs, he said,

"I would love to do that. Especially back at home, the crib, I wouldn't say I've always been a Houston Texans fan, but this offseason, I'm a Houston Texans fan. I've had it tatted on me. I even got the Houston Rockets and the Texans (logos) tatted on me."

Xavien Howard names C.J. Stroud and one other player that he likes with the Texans

Xavien Howard said that going to the Texans is a realistic option for him. And he is genuinely excited by the possibility because of their offense, rather than defense.

He praised C.J. Stroud as one 'hell of a quarterback'. He noted that the Texans star won the NFL Rookie of the Year Award. But he also reserved praise for Tank Dell. The wide receiver has been an integral part of the franchise's offensive success and hearing an All-Pro corner elevate him must be heartening. The former Dolphins defensive star commented,

"Yeah, it's definitely a realistic option for me, man they got a hell of a quarterback, young guy, rookie of the year and they got Tank over there too, he nice too."

Another potential motivation for the player to join the Texans may come from who their head coach is. DeMeco Ryans is a tremendous defensive and head coach. Before that, he was a player who himself won All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors. If there is someone who can recognize defensive talent, it is him. Xavien Howard will be hoping that the Texans head coach gives him a look and allows him to work his magic opposite the likes of C.J. Stroud and Tank Dell.