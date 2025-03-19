“All this for a team that ends with 5-6 wins a year?”: NFL fans react to Cleveland Browns unveiling plans for a $2,000,000,000 enclosed stadium

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns announced plans for a new multi-billion dollar stadium.

While the opening date of the new stadium was not discussed, the Browns organization released a social media video on X highlighting what the projected $2 billion new stadium could potentially look like.

Something notable was the fact that the Browns indicated that the stadium would be enclosed, meaning that Cleveland would no longer play its football outside.

"A new, world-class enclosed stadium the Dawg Pound deserves." the club posted on X.

The video was impressive and had football fans talking on social media.

While most NFL topics split fan opinion, the vast majority of reactions to this news were negative and critical of the Browns announcement.

"Absolutely terrible. Stop ruining football with these corporate terrible stadiums," one fan wrote.

"No one wants an enclosed stadium," one fan added.

"All this for a team that ends with 5-6 wins a year?" one wrote.

Meanwhile, other fans questioned who would be paying for the multi-billion dollar new stadium.

"Good luck getting Tax payers to pay for that lol," one fan wrote.

"Who’s paying for it," one questioned.

"No a single positive comment from any fans on this post. Great job. Definitely what the fans want and not money grabbing to host Super Bowl at all 😂," one person wrote.

The current state of the Cleveland Browns

As is evident, fans are frustrated with the Browns' on-field product and are not happy with many factors relating to the announcement of the new stadium.

Last season, the Browns were one of the worst teams in the NFL, finishing with a record of 3-14. That record was good enough for last in the AFC North and second-worst overall in the league.

The offensive unit only averaged 15.2 points per game, something that ranked last in the NFL last year. Defensively, the Browns were not much better, giving up 25.6 points per game, a value tied for 27th in the NFL.

Due to this, Cleveland now holds the number two overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. With various weaknesses all over the roster, namely quarterback, running back, offensive line, defensive line and linebacker, there are many potential avenues the Browns may go in later this April.

In NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's recent 2025 NFL mock draft 3.0, the Browns selected Penn State Nittany Lions edge Abdul Carter at No. 2.

