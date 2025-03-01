"All-time horrible combine performance" - NFL fans roast Will Howard after failing to impress during throwing drills

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard shocked NFL fans after an underwhelming performance at the 2025 NFL scouting combine. After five years in college, Howard is eager to make it to the next level, but his first NFL experience didn't go as expected.

Besides his surprising inaccuracy, the Ohio State product registered a 31.5" vertical jump and a 9'4" broad jump. He received a 6.00 prospect grade, which means he has "traits or talents above-average backup."

One fan on X (formerly Twitter) commented that Howard put on a historically bad performance in front of scouts and executives at Lucas Oil Stadium.

"Will Howard is having an all time horrible combine performance," the fan tweeted on Saturday.

More fans joined the conversation and called out Howard for underperforming.

"The way Will Howard is throwing today, he's confirming that OSU doesn't sniff a natty if it weren't for Jeremiah Smith. Wow," one fan wrote.

"Big fan of Howard, but man he is missing every throw. Yikes," another fan said.

Others couldn't hide their surprise at seeing the senior quarterback miss every throw he attempted, even with no opposition in sight.

"Will Howard bed s****ing right now," one fan said.

"They are not hyping up Will Howard. He been disastrous," another fan said.

Will Howard's college stats

After starting his college career in 2020 with the Kansas State Wildcats, Howard joined the Ohio State Buckeyes ahead of the 2024 campaign. He posted his best season under head coach Ryan Day, completing 309 of 423 pass attempts (73.1%) for 4,010 passing yards, 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He even completed 17 of 21 pass attempts in the national championship game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, throwing for 231 yards and two touchdowns.

Although he wasn't considered a top-five pick in the upcoming NFL draft, Howard was expected to perform much better than he did.

