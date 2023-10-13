“All-time trade by Brett Veach”: Chiefs fans laud GM’s “trade” of Jackson Mahomes for Taylor Swift 

Taylor Swift and Jackson Mahomes are two names in the headlines but they couldn't be further apart. The pop superstar and her Eras tour has been selling out every venue across America. Mahomes, meanwhile, has recently been thrust back into the spotlight after his brush with the law, being arrested for sexual battery in May. He's a social media influencer who's been around the Chiefs, thanks to his brother Patrick.

Swift is now connected to the team as she's been seen at games as of late. Fans of the team took to Twitter (X) to state that Kansas City general manager Brett Veach "traded" Mahomes for Swift:

More NFL and Kansas City Chiefs chimed in on the Swift and Mahomes "trade":

The 12-time Grammy winner was recently seen at the Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football in Week 6.

She was joined by the wife of Patrick Mahomes, and Donna Kelce, the mother of All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce.

Speaking of Kelce, he had a great game against the Broncos. He had nine receptions for 124 yards in the 19 - 8 win. It's his first 100-yard game this season and his 36th career game reaching that milestone.

How Taylor Swift has taken over the NFL

Taylor Swift at the Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs game

Swift's appearances at Chiefs games have shown that her popularity is reaching a new audience. In Week 4, she showed up at MetLife Stadium when the Chiefs played the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football.

Per NBC Sports, the game was watched by 27 million people. It was the most-watching Sunday TV show since the previous Super Bowl.

Also, there was a surge in viewership among teenage girls, with an increase of 53% from the season-to-date average of the first three weeks of NBC's primetime Sunday show.

The audience among women ages 18-24 demographic was up 24%, as viewership for women over 35 went up to 34%. Even the NFL got into the Taylor Swift business by asking all the networks to promote Swift's movie for free.

There are rumors that the league wants her to do a Super Bowl halftime show as she's turned them down previously. We'll see if the Taylor Swift effect continues to take over the NFL.