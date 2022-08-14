"All white and the Rolls. Russ just called you men broke" - Russell Wilson's all-white outfit and black Rolls Royce impresses NFL fans

Russell Wilson is one of many fashionable NFL players. Most of them make waves for the choice of attire they adopt for pregame on NFL Sundays. They stroll into the stadium with all eyes on them for their fashion choices. Cam Newton, DeAndre Hopkins, Odell Beckham Jr., and others are well-known for this.

Russell Wilson isn't very flashy and doesn't often dress to attract attention, but that's exactly what he did for the preseason opener with his new team, the Denver Broncos.

Wilson walked in, wearing all white and some black sunglasses. He walked past a clean Rolls Royce before giving Broncos fans another "let's ride" that he's become known for.

One NFL fan thinks Wilson might have done these things very intentionally in this video and that he's signaling his incredible wealth. The NFL star's net worth is over $165 million.

One fan believes Wilson feels much better in Denver than he ever did in his entire Seattle career.

Another fan believes that that is the case for everyone in the Seattle Seahawks side.

Other fans didn't appreciate the video.

love Russ but sometimes he comes off as a bit of a tool in all due respect

They didn't believe Wilson was natural in the video or anything else.

Dude never comes off as genuine. He always seems like he's acting a certain way for the camera, which is every time he's in public. Nobody acts perfect all of the time or says the right thing all of the time, unless it's intentional.

Others had a different reaction, though.

One Seattle Seahawks fan will miss seeing this type of content for the Seahawks.

Wilson and the Broncos will visit Seattle to open the 2022 NFL season.

NFL: Would Russell Wilson put the Broncos over the top?

After John Elway retired, the Broncos were looking for a quarterback for ages. Peyton Manning came along, but when he retired, the team was in the same boat.

Top tier quarterbacks can be hard to come by, which is why the Broncos couldn't find one for so long. They resorted to trading for Russell Wilson, hoping he could bring them back to prominence.

He's definitely the best quarterback the Broncos have had since Manning, but will he be enough to put them over the top?

Peyton Manning

Perhaps, but it won't be easy. The Broncos play in one of the deepest divisions in the NFL. The Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Las Vegas Raiders are all contenders.

There can be three Wild Card teams from each conference, and it's highly unlikely that all three teams from one division will make it.

That makes it even harder for the Broncos to make the playoffs, especially because all four teams will be beating up on each other.

Russell Wilson is the quarterback they've needed, but they're still in a very tough spot.

