Allen Lazard and former Miss Perú Camila Escribens get engaged after Jets star's seaside proposal

New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard will start the 2025 NFL season as an engaged man. Lazard proposed to his girlfriend Camila Escribens on May 18.

Ad

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Escribens shared their engagement news. Lazard popped the question on a beach in Montauk, which is located in the star-studded Hamptons community.

The proposal included white roses shaped into a heart and "Will you marry me?" inside the heart. White roses and candles lined the path to the heart and rose display.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Onto the next chapter…💍 05.18.25," Escribens captioned the post.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Trending

In a carousel of photos, Lazard knelt to propose. The couple embraced, with the diamond ring visible. They posed for pictures as the sun set along the beach.

Allen Lazard and Camila Escribens shared Valentine's Day messages

Allen Lazard doesn't overshare her personal life on social media. However, he shares his love for his now-fiancée, Camila Escribens.

Lazard shared a heartfelt post for Escribens on Valentine's Day. The post included photos from their relationship, including Jets game days.

Ad

"My number 1 support, my best friend, my soul, my forever love & my Valentine forever 👑🤍," Lazard wrote.

Ad

In the comments section, Escribens shared her love for the wide receiver and expressed how he makes her feel every day, not just on Valentine's.

Escribens replied to Lazard's Valentine's Day Instagram post. (Photo via Allen Lazard's Instagram)

Lazard is in the midst of a four-year, $44 million contract that he signed with the New York Jets in March 2023. Lazard's interest in joining the Jets was mostly due to former Green Bay Packers teammate, Aaron Rodgers, initially being traded to the team. He will now be an offensive target for quarterback Justin Fields.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethany Cohen Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.



Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.



The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.



Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.