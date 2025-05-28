Allen Lazard and former Miss Perú Camila Escribens get engaged after Jets star's seaside proposal

New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard will start the 2025 NFL season as an engaged man. Lazard proposed to his girlfriend Camila Escribens on May 18.
In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Escribens shared their engagement news. Lazard popped the question on a beach in Montauk, which is located in the star-studded Hamptons community.
The proposal included white roses shaped into a heart and "Will you marry me?" inside the heart. White roses and candles lined the path to the heart and rose display.
"Onto the next chapter…💍 05.18.25," Escribens captioned the post.
In a carousel of photos, Lazard knelt to propose. The couple embraced, with the diamond ring visible. They posed for pictures as the sun set along the beach.
Allen Lazard and Camila Escribens shared Valentine's Day messages
Allen Lazard doesn't overshare her personal life on social media. However, he shares his love for his now-fiancée, Camila Escribens.
Lazard shared a heartfelt post for Escribens on Valentine's Day. The post included photos from their relationship, including Jets game days.
"My number 1 support, my best friend, my soul, my forever love & my Valentine forever 👑🤍," Lazard wrote.
In the comments section, Escribens shared her love for the wide receiver and expressed how he makes her feel every day, not just on Valentine's.
Lazard is in the midst of a four-year, $44 million contract that he signed with the New York Jets in March 2023. Lazard's interest in joining the Jets was mostly due to former Green Bay Packers teammate, Aaron Rodgers, initially being traded to the team. He will now be an offensive target for quarterback Justin Fields.
