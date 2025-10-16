  • home icon
  Allen Lazard shares cryptic message amid trade rumors reuniting $44,000,000 WR with Aaron Rodgers

Allen Lazard shares cryptic message amid trade rumors reuniting $44,000,000 WR with Aaron Rodgers

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Oct 16, 2025 16:00 GMT
Allen Lazard shares cryptic message amid trade rumors reuniting $44,000,000 WR with Aaron Rodgers - Source: Getty
Allen Lazard shares cryptic message amid trade rumors reuniting $44,000,000 WR with Aaron Rodgers - Source: Getty

Allen Lazard and Aaron Rodgers have been separated for the first time since 2018, but that separation might not last much longer. Rumors are running rampant about a potential reunion between the New York Jets receiver and the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback. Adding fuel to the fire, Lazard posted a cryptic message on social media.

In a post made on X on Thursday, the Jets wide receiver made a five-word statement with zero context, raising curiosity. The statement was a call for honesty, but from where or from whom he desired it is a mystery.

"It gets easier with honesty," he posted.

It sounds like the receiver is referencing a relationship in his life. Football fans will be quick to connect it to his situation with the Jets, but it could apply to anyone in his life.

Of course, with the Jets still paying on a $44 million contract (Spotrac) given to Lazard in 2023, his employment situation is likely to be one of the top things on his mind. The contract is set to expire after the season, giving the nearly 30-year-old receiver reason to start pulling anchor mentally as the Jets find themselves on pace for early elimination from the playoff hunt.

Exploring potential landing spots for Allen Lazard

Allen Lazard at Buffalo Bills v New York Jets - Source: Getty
Allen Lazard at Buffalo Bills v New York Jets - Source: Getty

Allen Lazard has already been heavily rumored to rejoin Aaron Rodgers with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but if the Steelers decline to add the receiver, what then? There are still some landing spots that make sense. With the Jets on the precipice of seemingly another multi-year rebuild, Lazard could potentially end up in the AFC as well as the NFC.

One potential landing spot could be the Green Bay Packers. Lazard is already familiar with the processes in Green Bay. With the team's wide receiver room facing injuries, they might benefit from adding a familiar face on a team-friendly deal.

The Denver Broncos also make sense. The team's top receiver is over the age of 30, and the young receivers haven't been able to produce at a consistent pace. The team reportedly already has interest in adding a receiver, as they took a look at Treylon Burks in recent days, so Lazard could fit the mold.

Lastly, the New York Giants make sense as they continue to work in the absence of Malik Nabers. Allen Lazard is already located in New York, and thus wouldn't have to move, which could be a selling point for the receiver. He likely wouldn't be the team's WR1, but he could help boost the depth of the team against opposing depth cornerbacks.

Ian Van Roy

Ian Van Roy

Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.

He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.

Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.

He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.

In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors.

