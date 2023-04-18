The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to trade wide receiver Allen Robinson to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Rams are sending Robinson and a 2023 seventh-round pick (No. 251) in exchange for Pittsburgh's seventh-round pick (No. 234) in this year's draft.

The trade comes one year after the Rams landed Robinson in free agency. He signed a three-year, $46.5 million contract with the Rams last off-season. After a disappointing season, the team decided to move on from him.

Robinson caught 33 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games in 2022.

As part of the trade, the Rams will cover $10.25 million of Robinson's $15.25 million cap hit this season. The Steelers will only have to pay him $5 million. Robinson is set to earn $10 million in 2024 and will become an unrestricted free agent in 2025. He's earned $80 million across nine NFL seasons. His career earnings will be at $111 million when his contract expires in two years.

Robinson is joining his fourth NFL team in 10 seasons. He's recorded three seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards and was a Pro Bowler in 2015. In 110 games played, he's compiled 528 receptions, 6,748 receiving yards, and 43 touchdowns.

Allen Robinson joins a young talented Pittsburgh Steelers offense

Allen Robinson during Carolina Panthers v Los Angeles Rams

Considering they are only paying him $15 million over the next two seasons, the Pittsburgh Steelers acquired Allen Robinson at a discount. All they had to do was move back 17 spots in the seventh-round of the 2023 NFL Draft. On top of that, the Rams will be paying the majority of Robinson's contract this season. It's a low-risk, high-reward trade for the Steelers.

The Steelers have a young, talented offense and they've added another playmaker for second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett. Robinson joins a receiving core that features Dionate Johnson and George Pickens. He could be a good mentor for the two receivers. Pickens is entering his second season and Johnson his fifth.

Do you think Allen Robinson will bounce back this season with the Pittsburgh Steelers?

