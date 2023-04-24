Former Los Angeles Rams receiver Allen Robinson was recently traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He didn't play well for the Rams last season and eventually became a part of the fire sale that the Rams have done this offseason.

Robinson, who had been great during his time with the Chicago Bears, wasn't able to develop good chemistry with Matthew Stafford and was seen struggling on the field. Upon his arrival in Pittsburgh, Robinson got candid about his situation with the Rams and took shots at his former employers.

Here's what Robinson said:

“If you’re a fork, you don’t want to be used as a spoon the majority of the time... I feel like I have a lot of football left in me,” Robinson said. “My route-running ability, being able to get active in the red zone and things like that, I felt good about last year.”

A similar phrase was said by Patrick Beverley recently when he joined the Chicago Bulls and took a dig at the Los Angeles Lakers.

Last season, Robinson had 33 catches for 339 yards and scored three touchdowns in 10 games. While he was healthy, he played alongside Cooper Kupp, and Stafford was seen targeting Kupp way more than he did Robinson, which was frustrating to see.

Allen Robinson joins a stacked Steelers offense

Allen Robinson: Carolina Panthers v Los Angeles Rams

Allen Robinson will provide a veteran presence in what is a young Pittsburgh Steelers offense. Kenny Pickett showed promise in his rookie season alongside George Pickens.

If Robinson is able to play the way he played for the Chicago Bears in the years gone by, the Steelers could have a scary offense. Mike Tomlin is well known for bringing the best out of his players, and the former Rams receiver is likely to benefit from this move.

The AFC North is one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL, and each team will be better next season. It will be interesting to see how the six-time Super Bowl champs fare in Pickett's second year in the NFL.

