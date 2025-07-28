  • home icon
  Allison Kuch celebrates husband Isaac Rochell's "FULL CIRCLE MOMENT" as DE signs 1-day contract to retire with Chargers

Allison Kuch celebrates husband Isaac Rochell’s "FULL CIRCLE MOMENT" as DE signs 1-day contract to retire with Chargers

By Ankita Yadav
Published Jul 28, 2025 02:12 GMT
Allison Kuch celebrates husband Isaac Rochell
Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell (Image Source: Getty)

NFL defensive end Isaac Rochell called time on his career in the most fitting way possible. Rochell played four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers before joining the Indianapolis Colts in 2021.

Rochell signed a one-day contract with the Chargers over the weekend to officially retire as a member of the team. His wife, Allison Kuch, shared a post on her Instagram account on Saturday to cheer for her husband. She posted a few pictures with Rochell and their daughter, Scottie Bae, along with a heartfelt caption.

"FULL CIRCLE MOMENT 💙⚡️ Ending where it all began. So incredibly thankful for the Chargers organization, the team that became family! Isaac, me and Scottie are beyond proud of you!!!Watching your journey has been the greatest honor. We love you more than words!! Always & forever… GO CHARGERS" she wrote.
Isaac Rochell's wife shared an adorable snap posing with her husband and daughter in front of a large billboard of the NFL star. She also posted a few pictures of her husband signing the one-day contract.

Kuch wore a white short skirt paired with long boots and a denim jacket, while her husband opted for a white shirt and matching pants with a blazer.

Isaac Rochell expresses gratitude to his wife, Allison Kuch, as he prepares to retire with the Chargers

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Isaac Rochell shared several pictures with his wife and a long caption reflecting on his NFL journey. He posted pictures of himself signing the one-day contract with the Chargers, along with several throwback snaps from his time in the league.

In the caption, he reflected on his seven-year NFL career, which included four seasons with the Chargers, and thanked his wife for her support. He wrote:

"The way they embraced my wife—supported her career, believed in her, and championed everything she was trying to do—meant more than they’ll ever know. At a time when so few people saw her clearly, they did. That kind of support stays with you. My only real regret is that my daughter wasn’t around to see me play."
Isaac Rochell’s journey in the NFL began in 2017 after he was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the seventh round of the draft. After playing four seasons with them, he joined the Indianapolis Colts in 2021 and played for the Cleveland Browns in 2022. He also spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
