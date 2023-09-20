Allison Kuch gets candid about emotional exhaustion while Isaac Rochell continues playing on Raiders' practice squad

Allison Kuch recently shifted to Las Vegas because her husband, Isaac Rochelle, re-signed with the Las Vegas Raiders to play on the practice squad. The defensive end was able to play both games in Week 1 and 2.

The couple is expecting their first child together and has been busy with the preparation. Kuch, the social media influencer, has especially been busy because, while her husband was away during training camp and the preseason games, she had to take care of her house and also look after her soon-to-be-born baby.

Although some of the pressure has been lifted since she moved to Las Vegas from California, Kuch still finds herself dealing with mishaps.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a recent Instagram story, Kuch informed her fans that she was very close to missing her appointment to visit her OBGYN. Kuch also said that she sobbed and felt emotionally exhausted.

"guys I almost missed my obgyn appointment & when I tell u I started sobbing."

"I'm emotionally exhausted."

"I hope me being a hot mess makes some of you feel better."

Image Credit: Allison Kuch's Instagram Story

Allison Kuch had previously expressed her thoughts on being pregnant during the NFL season and how she and her husband try to curb them.

Allison Kuch's husband reveals his plan in case she goes into labor

As mentioned before, NFL player Isaac Rochell and his wife, Kuch, are preparing for the arrival of their first child in December. In a TikTok video, Allison asked Rochell about his plan if she goes into labor while he's at practice or during a home game. Rochell stated that he would leave practice or wait a couple of hours if it happened during a game.

On a different occasion, Kuch shared her pride in Rochell's achievement and expressed the challenges they face as they navigate the uncertainties of life centered around the NFL while expecting a child.