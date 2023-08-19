While TikTok personality Allison Kuch highly supports Isaac Rochell's football career, she is primarily alone while dealing with her pregnancy. Kuch's husband signed a one-year, $1.08 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, he isn't a lock to make the team yet because the Raiders will trim their roster from 90 to 53. But for now, he is competing for a roster spot. In effect, Kuch was by her lonesome most of the time, and she bared her emotions about being in that situation.

Allison Kuch opens up on her pregnancy

She shared in a recent TikTok video:

“Nobody talks about how lonely pregnancy can feel. I think it's safe to say I've been struggling a little bit. My best friend and my husband are both out of town, which is a recipe for disaster. With moving and things changing, instead of sitting at my house and feeling these emotions, I'm gonna shut them up.”

But instead of dwelling in loneliness, she went on a day out while taking her followers throughout the day. Allison Kuch mentioned:

“So today, I'm gonna have a me day. And no need to beg, I'm gonna take you guys with me. The people are like I don't wanna go. You all are coming.”

She first went to a restaurant and decided to ask her baby what food they should have. Isaac Rochell's wife said:

“First off, we need some food. We (panning the camera to her tummy), and I'm thinking tacos. What do you think? (asking the baby inside her tummy). I really need my daughter to go ahead and be born because I don't like eating alone."

Isaac Rochell's wife also went to a clothing store where she decided to buy a pickleball cap even though she played the sport once. She also smelled candles for 30 minutes and looked for pants that fit her current waistline.

Allison Kuch also bought clothes for her daughter. She closed the video by showing one of the clothes she purchased while saying:

“This is three to six months. I cannot believe she's gonna be smaller.”

Can Isaac Rochell make the Raiders' active roster?

Rochell played seven games for the Raiders and the Cleveland Browns last season. Six of those games were with the Browns, wherein he finished with 12 tackles and two quarterback hits.

Isaac Rochell competes for a roster spot this preseason with Maxx Crosby, Jordan Willis, and Jordan Koonce at left defensive end. Chandler Jones, Tyree Wilson, and George Tarias are at right defensive end.

The former Notre Dame standout had two tackles, one assist, and half a sack in the Raiders preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers.

